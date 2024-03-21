SC Stays Notification of Centre’s Fact-Check Unit, Cites 'Freedom of Expression'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed operation of the government's fact-checking unit, notified on March 20, till the third judge of Bombay High Court gives its verdict after hearing on legality of rules for activating FCU. The FCU is tasked with monitoring social media content related to government business.

The Union Electronics and IT Ministry on Wednesday notified the FCU under the Press Information Bureau as a statutory body with powers to flag what it believes is false information related to the Central government and its agencies on social media sites.

The amended IT rules, which came into effect in April 2023, empowers the fact checking unit to monitor content on social media and flag alleged pieces of misinformation concerning the business of the Centre.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was hearing petitions filed by comedian Kunal Kamra and Editors Guild of India, to stay IT Rules 2023 which enable Centre to establish a Fact Check Unit. It was notified by the Centre on March 20.

The apex court said: “We are clearly of the view that the notification issued on March 20, 2024, by the Union government after the rejection of the application for interim relief would need to be stayed”. The bench said the matter concerns freedom of expression.

The apex court said the third judge is hearing the case after a split verdict by a division bench of the high court on the validity of FCU. The apex court ordered that pending final orders of the Bombay High Court, FCU can't be activated. The petitioners were represented by advocates Shadan Farasat, Gautam Bhatia, and senior advocate Darius Khambata and the central government was represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The apex court set aside the opinion of the third judge declining interim relief and directed that pending the final disposal by the high court, the notification dated March 20 shall remain stayed.

During the hearing, Bhatia argued that safe harbour immunity is very crucial for intermediaries, any rule diluting it needs to be taken seriously. Farasat argued that how does an investigative journalist get information? Through sources. He added that what this rule allows is to stamp out all other sources. Farasat said this is the worst time to introduce this rule when the public has to determine the truth of the government's performance in the last 5 years. Khambata said there is no remedy for the user against take down and the user cannot challenge it. He said PIB was supposed to put out correct information about the government, and added that they can now issue directions to intermediaries to take content down, the ultimate irony.