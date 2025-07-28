‘Erroneous And Surprising…’, SC Puts On Hold HC Order Staying New OBC List In West Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the Calcutta High Court order, which stayed an effort by the West Bengal government to finalise a new list of Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) in the state. The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria.

The CJI said the high court order is stayed, and added, “Whatever is there, the commission has followed some methodology, which may be correct or not correct, that would be decided by the high court. We will stay the order. Prima facie, the order is erroneous…”.

The bench hinted that it may direct the high court to decide the matter within 6-8 weeks. “We will request the chief justice to constitute a special bench, except the learned judge who is presiding…”, observed the bench. The bench stressed that the status quo is required to be maintained in the matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, urged the apex court to stay the high court order. Sibal contended that several appointments have been stalled because of the high court order. The state’s counsel, while pressing for a stay on the high court order, submitted that contempt petitions were also now filed before the high court.

At the beginning of the hearing, the bench said it will issue notice in the matter and added, “This is surprising! How can the High Court stay like this? Reservation is part of the executive functions….”. The bench said right from Indira Sawhney, the position is that the executive can do it, and it is surprised with the reasoning given by the high court.

Last week, the apex court raised doubts on the order passed by the high court, putting on hold an effort by the state to finalise a new list of OBCs. CJI Gavai had pointed out it was held right from the 1992 Indira Sawhney verdict (popularly Mandal Commission verdict) that the executive could identify the OBCs. The state’s counsel had argued that a contempt petition was filed in the high court and urged the proceedings to be stayed as no contempt was made.

The state government moved the apex court against the June 17 high court order staying the new OBC list. The state prepared the new list after the high court, in May 2024, quashed the inclusion of as many as 77 communities in the OBC list.

The state government, in a separate plea, challenged the May order before the top court and later submitted before the high court that it would conduct a fresh exercise of identification of OBCs. The high court, while staying the new OBC list, said prima facie the state was attempting to reintroduce the same OBC classes it had previously struck down.

