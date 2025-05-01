ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Slams Unauthorised Construction, Rejects Plea For Regularisation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that courts must adopt a "strict approach" while dealing with cases of unauthorised construction and not engage in judicial regularisation of buildings erected without the requisite permissions of the competent authority.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. “A person who has no regard for the law cannot be permitted to pray for regularisation after putting up unauthorised construction of two floors. This has something to do with the rule of law. Unauthorised construction has to be demolished. There is no way out”, said the bench, in an order passed on April 30.

The bench said judicial discretion would be guided by expediency, and courts are not free from statutory fetters. The bench said justice is to be rendered in accordance with the law. “We are at pains to observe that the aforesaid aspect has not been kept in mind by many state governments while enacting regularisation of Unauthorised Development Act based on payment of impact fees”, said the bench.

The bench said the courts must adopt a strict approach while dealing with cases of illegal construction and should not readily engage themselves in judicial regularisation of buildings erected without the requisite permissions of the competent authority.

The bench said the need for maintaining such a firm stance emanates not only from the inviolable duty cast upon the courts to uphold the rule of law, rather such judicial restraint gains more force to facilitate the well-being of all concerned. “The law ought not to come to the rescue of those who flout its rigours, as allowing the same might result in flourishing the culture of impunity. Put otherwise, if the law were to protect the ones who endeavour to disregard it, the same would lead to undermining the deterrent effect of laws, which is the cornerstone of a just and orderly society”, said the bench.

The apex court rejected a plea by the counsel for petitioner Kaniz Ahmed for a chance for his client to pay for the regularisation of the unauthorised construction.