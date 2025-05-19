'Entire Nation In Shame': SC Orders SIT Probe Against MP Minister Over Remarks On Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday minced no words in slamming Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah's for his 'crass remarks' against Colonel Officer Sofiya Qureshi.

The top court asked, "Where is that apology? What is that apology? What kind of apology have you tendered?". Qureshi, who was among the Army officials, briefing the media on Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian Armed Forces. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.

Justice Kant, slamming the minister for his crass remarks, said: "Where is that apology? What is that apology? What kind of apology have you tendered?" The bench made it clear it is not keen on accepting the minister's apology.

The bench, which apparently seemed irked by the remarks, said, "There is some meaning of apology. Sometimes people use docile language only to wriggle out of proceedings. And sometimes they shed crocodile tears. What kind of apology is yours?" The bench pointed out that the minister's remarks were "completely thoughtless". "The kind of crass comments you made, completely thoughtlessly," it said.

The bench asked what prevented the minister from making a sincere attempt? "We don't require your apology. We know how to deal with it as per the law", it added.

The bench also asked the Madhya Pradesh government what action has been taken so far in this case and also asked the police about the status of the case.

The bench told the minister's counsel he is a public figure and a seasoned politician, and he should have weighed his words. "You were at the verge of using abusive language, you stopped. You were about to use filthy language, you couldn’t find a word so you stopped", observed the bench.

"Meanwhile, you think how you will redeem yourself...entire nation is ashamed of...we are a country that firmly believes in rule of law..," said the bench. The bench said that a special investigation team comprising three senior IPS officers, who do not belong to the State of Madhya Pradesh, must investigate the FIR against the BJP minister for his remarks against Colonel Sofiya. The bench said that one of the officers should be a woman.

The bench directed the Madhya Pradesh DGP to constitute the SIT by 10 AM tomorrow, and it should be headed by an IGP and both members shall be also of rank SP or above. The bench also put on hold the arrest of Shah in the FIR, subject to the condition that he should join and cooperate with the investigation fully.

Shah has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which directed the registration of a criminal case against him for his controversial remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Shah had made a rabidly communal remark on the Army officer at a recent public event, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent "a sister from the same community" as those in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The opposition Congress has been demanding action against Shah for his remarks against Col Qureshi. Even the kin of Col Qureshi, who regularly briefed media on the Operation Sindoor, which destroyed at least nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.