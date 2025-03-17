Supreme Court Sets Aside NGT Order On Auroville Foundation's Puducherry Township Project

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the order of the National Green Tribunal, which barred the Auroville Foundation from going ahead with a proposed township project in Puducherry without environmental clearance.

A bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and PB Varale allowed an appeal by the foundation challenging the April, 2022, order of the tribunal. The bench said that there was no environmental law violation in the matter and the directions issued by the tribunal were “legally untenable.”

The apex court stressed that there is a need to strike a balance between the right to development and the right to clean the environment. "Though it is true that precautionary principle and polluter pays principle are part of the environmental law of the country, it is equally true that while the right to a clean environment is a guaranteed fundamental right under Article 14 of the Constitution of India, the right to development equally claims priority under the fundamental rights, particularly under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution”, said the apex court.

"Therefore, there is a need for sustainable development striking a golden balance between the right to development and the right to a clean environment," said the apex court. The bench said that in the instant case, there was no violation of any law related to environmental protection and the tribunal committed "gross error". The detailed judgment on the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

The tribunal had passed the order on a plea by environmental activist Navroz Kersasp Mody, challenging the cutting of a large number of trees by the foundation for the project. He had argued that the lands in question fit the dictionary meaning of forests and are entitled to protection as mandated in the T.N. Godavarman’s case by the Supreme Court. The foundation had argued that Auroville was developed as an international cultural township and not as a forest as contended by Mody.