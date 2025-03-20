‘Turning The Law Of Land Acquisition On Its Head': SC Sets Aside Delhi HC Judgment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that when the government uses its sovereign power of eminent domain and acquires land for a public purpose, then such an exercise cannot be set at naught by the beneficiary of such acquisition, by entering into a private agreement shortly after the acquisition.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar, at the beginning of the judgment, said, "turning the law of land acquisition on its head" and termed the facts in the case as astonishing events.

The top court delivered its verdict in a matter where the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board decided to transfer half of the total land acquired for establishing an agricultural market back to the landowner. "When the State uses its sovereign power of eminent domain and acquires land for a public purpose, as in the case on hand, i.e., for the establishment of a grain market under the control of a statutory Board, such an exercise cannot be set at naught by the beneficiary of such acquisition, viz., the statutory Board, by entering into a private agreement shortly after the acquisition so as to reverse the usage of the power of eminent domain by the State", observed the bench.

The bench stressed that validating this dubious enterprise by a statutory beneficiary of a compulsory acquisition would be nothing short of permitting a fraud on the exercise of such sovereign power by the State. "The agreement dated September 30, 1988, was clearly in contravention of the fundamental policy of Indian law and the arbitral award dated July 10, 2007, upholding the said agreement, was equally so," said the bench.

The bench said the fact that the preparation of the agreement dated September 30, 1988, by purchase of stamp papers for the same and the drafting thereof, took place even before the matter was considered by the board in the meeting held on September 29, 1988, clearly revealed that there was something suspicious about the transaction.

"Given the further fact that the only objective of the said agreement was to thwart the compulsory acquisition of the subject land by returning a portion thereof to Bhagwan Devi, the agreement was patently opposed to all tenets of law," it said.

In the present case, the government had acquired 33 acres of land under the Land Acquisition Act, for the establishment of a grain market in Narela, Delhi. The acquired land included an extent of 6 bighas and 10 biswas situated in Khasra Nos. 296, 298 and 303 of Village Mamoorpur. Bhagwan Devi claimed ownership over this smaller extent under registered sale deeds of the years 1959 and 1971.

Possession of the acquired land was taken and handed over on September 22, 1986, to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee, Narela, under the control of the board. In 1987, Devi challenged the acquisition of her land before the Delhi High Court. It is at this stage that the story took a curious turn. The board resolved to settle the matter out of court with Bhagwan Devi by releasing and returning to her half of the acquired extent claimed by her and retaining the remaining half, i.e., 3 bighas and 5 biswas. In November 1988, the board decided to review the matter and filed a recall application in the High Court but the High Court allowed the respondent to pursue her remedies.

Devi initiated arbitration under the agreement, and an arbitrator ruled in her favour, directing the board to execute a conveyance deed for the returned land. The arbitral award was challenged by the board, but both the single judge and division bench of the high court upheld the award.

"The statutory scheme of the laws applicable to the Board at different points of time, set out supra, speaks to the contrary as it manifests that there must be a document of conveyance for the Board to acquire and hold such land. Admittedly, no such document was ever issued by the Government actually transferring the subject land to the Board, whereby it could claim absolute rights over it," said the bench.

The board had raised these issues before the arbitrator, apart from claiming that the agreement dated September 30, 1988, was contrary to public policy, but the award dated July 10, 2007, came to be passed holding against the board.

"Section 34(2)(b) of the Act of 1996 categorically provides that an Arbitral Award may be set aside if the Court finds that it is in conflict with the public policy of India. Explanation (1) thereto clarifies that an Award would be in conflict with the public policy of India if it is in contravention of the fundamental policy of Indian law or it is in conflict with the most basic notions of morality or justice," said the top court.

The apex court allowed the appeal filed by Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, through its chairman, and set aside the judgments of the Delhi High Court.