'Can’t Be A Simplistic Binary Choice': Supreme Court Sets Aside Bombay HC's Order To Demolish Park To Restore Lake

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said environmental jurisprudence must evolve contextually, taking into account both ecological imperatives and developmental exigencies, as it set aside a 2018 Bombay High Court judgment directing the demolition of a recreational park built by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on a site of historic Khajuria Lake at Kandivali West in Mumbai.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said that the court acknowledges that, albeit the high court’s views were well-intentioned and prima facie the correct interpretation of settled notions such as the public trust doctrine, they nonetheless warrant reconsideration through the prism of practical realities and evolved ground conditions.

The bench said the apex court has consistently propounded that environmental jurisprudence must evolve contextually, taking into account both ecological imperatives and developmental exigencies.

“Indeed, there cannot be a simplistic binary choice between a park or a pond, as each serves distinct ecological and social functions contingent upon specific circumstances, geographical location, and evolving usage patterns," said Justice Kant, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said that the public trust doctrine establishes that certain environmental resources are held in trust by the state for the unimpeded enjoyment of the public and for posterity.

“Although the doctrine imposes a legal obligation upon governmental authorities to protect these resources for public benefit and ecological sustainability, extending to public lands, parks, forests, water bodies, wetlands, and other areas acquired by the State, its application must necessarily be calibrated according to the factual matrix and contemporary public needs”, said the bench, in a judgment delivered on May 30, as it allowed the plea of the civic body.

Justice Kant said that while the material on record acknowledges the historical existence of a water body at the subject property, it does not conclusively establish that this water body remained a functional pond by the relevant time. The bench said the affidavits filed by officials of MCGM categorically stated that when work for the project commenced in 2009, the subject property existed in an abandoned and dilapidated state, having deteriorated into a garbage dumping ground that had completely lost its original character as a water body.

“As regards the current ecological value, the photographic evidence placed before us vividly illustrates the Subject Property as a verdant, well-maintained urban oasis replete with numerous mature trees and recreational facilities actively utilized by the community across all demographic segments”, noted the bench.

The bench said it bears particular emphasis that we are adjudicating this appeal in 2025, nearly fifteen years after the park became functional. The bench said an entire generation of children has grown up with this green space as an integral component of their daily existence, whilst the trees planted during the initial beautification have themselves matured into substantial specimens that now contribute significantly to the local ecosystem. “The park serves as a vital recreational nucleus for children, offering safe spaces for play and physical activity; for senior citizens, providing dedicated areas for walking and social interaction; and for families, creating opportunities for community engagement and leisure”, said the bench.

The bench said the recreational park presently delivers substantial public benefits that cannot be overlooked. “It provides an essential green space in an increasingly concretized urban environment, with trees and other foliage contributing significantly to oxygen generation, air purification, and microclimate regulation. The ornamental water features, such as the fountain, though admittedly not equivalent to a natural water body, nonetheless contribute to biodiversity”, said the bench.

The bench dealt with the question whether a recreational park developed on an alleged historical water body ought to be demolished and the water body restored. The dispute involved a plot formerly known as Khajuria Lake, a water body over 100 years old, which was also used for traditional Ganesh idol immersions.

The civic body in 2008, identified the land, then described as degraded, as a place suitable for beautification under a city-wide theme park initiative. Despite ownership lying with the state government, the MCGM proceeded with the development without formal clearance, completing the Rs 5 crore project by 2011.

In 2012, the park came under legal scrutiny after a news report led to the filing of a PIL in the high court. The high court directed the government to demolish the park and restore the lake, citing the public trust doctrine and environmental protection principles.

The apex court said the demolition of the park would necessitate the removal of numerous trees, causing immediate environmental degradation requiring decades to remediate. “Most importantly, given the absence of any natural catchment area as aforenoted, we are constrained to observe that even if a pond were to be recreated, its sustainability and maintenance would remain highly questionable, with the distinct possibility of such stagnant water body becoming health hazards for the local populace, particularly during the monsoon seasons when such properties are prone to becoming breeding grounds for disease-carrying vectors”, said the apex court.

The apex court passed a slew of directions and said the existing park shall be maintained exclusively for public use, with no major commercial activity allowed. The bench directed the setting up of an expert committee within three months to identify nearby locations for developing an alternative water body, and asked the civic body to initiate the restoration of other deteriorated water bodies city-wide within 12 months.