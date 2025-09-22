ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Response Of Centre, DGCA On Plea Regarding June 12 AI Crash

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is unfortunate that a sentence from the preliminary probe report was used to blame the pilot and issued notice to the Centre and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a plea in connection with the June 12 Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, in which 260 people were killed.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench considered certain aspects of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) preliminary report issued on July 12. The bench issued notices to the Centre and the Director General of Civil Aviation on a plea seeking an independent, fair and expeditious probe.

During the hearing, the bench stressed that certain aspects of the AAIB preliminary report on the plane crash, indicating lapses on the part of pilots, were “unfortunate” and also "irresponsible". The bench said the petitioner organisation seeking an impartial inquiry is understood, but why is it asking for so many things to come into the public domain?

“They are asking for two things to come in the public domain: one is the details of the flight data recorder, an instrument which records the functioning of the electronic and mechanical systems in the aircraft and records every fault…”, said advocate Prashant Bushan, representing the petitioner NGO.

Justice Kant said that it will come when the regular inquiry is complete, and it is not advisable to be released before, as it is the most crucial evidence. Bhushan claimed that he has been contacted in this case by relatives of several people who died in the plane crash, and also contacted by some pilots in this case. Bhushan said that in the preliminary inquiry report, there was a cryptic sentence which was picked up by all the media to make a case that the crash occurred due to the pilot’s fault. “That was very unfortunate…unless you maintain initially some confidentiality…the dignity”, said Justice Kant.

Bhushan alleged that in the probe panel constituted after the crash, three members were from the aviation regulator, and there may be an issue of conflict of interest involved.

The bench deplored the selective leak of the preliminary inquiry report, which fuelled a media narrative blaming pilot error for the plane crash.

Bhushan said there is no privacy, which needs to be protected in this case, as the identity of the pilot is known. Justice Kant pointed out to families and added, “Suppose tomorrow somebody says out of the two pilots, X is responsible. The family is bound to suffer…and ultimately in the final inquiry suppose he is found to be absolutely innocent…no fault on his part”.

Pointing to a sentence in the preliminary inquiry, Bhushan said that one pilot asked the other Why have you cut off the fuel and the other pilot said No, I have not cut off the fuel. Bhushan stressed that this sentence was blown out of proportion and used to build a narrative against these pilots.

“The records of the flight data recorder will allow all independent people like that Airline Matters (a podcast), or the petitioner, or so many other international organisations, which are concerned about flight safety, to find out what the real cause of the accident”, said Bhushan.