SC Seeks Response From Centre On Plea Challenging Current CAG Appointment Procedure

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the central government on a plea seeking that the current practice of appointment of the Comptroller and Auditor General solely by the executive and the prime minister be declared violative of the Constitution.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.
During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO, contended before the bench that the question is of independence of the institution. Bhushan claimed that audits by CAG of states like Maharashtra, where the BJP is ruling the state, are being stalled and stressed that in recent times, the CAG has lost its independence.
The bench asked him to bring on record any instance of "deviation" in recent years to doubt the independence of CAG. Bhushan contended that CAG reports have been coming down and the staff strength was declining.
Bhushan argued that the apex court had intervened in connection with the appointments of the CBI Director and the chief election commissioner to ensure their independence. Bhushan vehemently argued that similar directions are necessary for the CAG too.
The bench told Bhushan, “we have to trust our institutions also…”. The bench cited the constitutional provision, Article 148, which specifies that the CAG has the same level of protection as an apex court judge regarding removal from office.
After hearing submissions on the matter, the bench decided to issue a notice on the plea filed by an NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation. The bench tagged it with the pending matter on the same issue.
The plea also sought the direction of the court mandating that the CAG shall be appointed by the president in consultation with an independent and neutral selection committee composed of the prime minister, the leader of the opposition (LoP) and the chief justice of India and in a transparent manner.
The plea said that the direction for appointment of the CAG should be similar to the appointment of other bodies, including information commissions and the Central Vigilance Commission.