SC Seeks Response From Centre On Plea Challenging Current CAG Appointment Procedure

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the central government on a plea seeking that the current practice of appointment of the Comptroller and Auditor General solely by the executive and the prime minister be declared violative of the Constitution.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO, contended before the bench that the question is of independence of the institution. Bhushan claimed that audits by CAG of states like Maharashtra, where the BJP is ruling the state, are being stalled and stressed that in recent times, the CAG has lost its independence.

The bench asked him to bring on record any instance of "deviation" in recent years to doubt the independence of CAG. Bhushan contended that CAG reports have been coming down and the staff strength was declining.

Bhushan argued that the apex court had intervened in connection with the appointments of the CBI Director and the chief election commissioner to ensure their independence. Bhushan vehemently argued that similar directions are necessary for the CAG too.