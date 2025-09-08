ETV Bharat / bharat

'Some On Their Scooter Say We Are Journalists': SC Seeks Gujarat Government, ED's Response On Journalist's Bail Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that there are some very genuine journalists, but there are also people, who on their scooter, say they are journalists, while seeking a response from the Gujarat government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea of journalist Mahesh Langa. The journalist has sought bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged financial fraud.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Langa had moved before the top court challenging the refusal of bail by the Gujarat High Court. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the petitioner before the apex court.

The bench orally questioned what kind of journalist he is. "What kind of a journalist is he?" the bench told Sibal. The bench orally observed, “With due respect, there are some very genuine journalists. But there are also people who on their scooter say we are 'patrakar' (journalists) and what they actually do everybody knows….". Sibal submitted before the bench that these are all allegations against his client.