'Some On Their Scooter Say We Are Journalists': SC Seeks Gujarat Government, ED's Response On Journalist's Bail Plea
Journalist Mahesh Langa has sought bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged financial fraud.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 8, 2025 at 2:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that there are some very genuine journalists, but there are also people, who on their scooter, say they are journalists, while seeking a response from the Gujarat government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea of journalist Mahesh Langa. The journalist has sought bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged financial fraud.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Langa had moved before the top court challenging the refusal of bail by the Gujarat High Court. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the petitioner before the apex court.
The bench orally questioned what kind of journalist he is. "What kind of a journalist is he?" the bench told Sibal. The bench orally observed, “With due respect, there are some very genuine journalists. But there are also people who on their scooter say we are 'patrakar' (journalists) and what they actually do everybody knows….". Sibal submitted before the bench that these are all allegations against his client.
Sibal contended that his client, in one FIR, got an anticipatory bail, then a second FIR was lodged, and again anticipatory bail was granted, but now he is booked under the third FIR for income tax evasion. Sibal added that there is a background to the case also.
After hearing submissions, the apex court decided to issue notice on Langa's plea and sought the response of the authorities. The Gujarat High Court in July this year, rejected Langa's bail plea in the money laundering case on the grounds that if released on bail, prejudice would be caused to the prosecution case. The ED, in February this year, said it arrested Langa in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged financial fraud.
He was first arrested in October 2024 in a GST fraud case. The money laundering case against the journalist originates from FIRs registered by the Ahmedabad Police. The case was registered on charges of fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of lakhs of rupees to certain people.