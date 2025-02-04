'Tamil Nadu And Its People, Both Are Suffering’: SC Seeks Clarity On Bills Referred By Governor To President

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the people of Tamil Nadu and the state government both are suffering as so many bills are pending while hearing pleas filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the delay by Governor RN Ravi in giving assent to bills passed by the state legislature.

At the outset, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Tamil Nadu, vehemently argued against the delay by Governor RN Ravi in assenting the bills passed by the state legislature. The matter came up before a two-judge bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan.

Justice Pardiwala said, "People are suffering, the state is suffering. So many bills are pending….". At this juncture, Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Tamil Nadu Governor, said nothing is pending.

Rohatgi said under the law if the state legislature passes the bill, the Governor can ask for it to be reconsidered and if after post-reconsideration the same bill is reaffirmed, and, citing Article 200 of the Constitution, added that the Governor will have no option but to grant assent.

"Because this is our constitutional framework. If he does not do that then the entire system of democracy fails….the legislative assembly and the Parliament know the demands of the population. They pass certain laws keeping in view their demands….Therefore, the Constitution is very clear if the governor does not give assent in the first round. He shall have to grant assent in the second round," said Rohatgi.

He stressed that 12 bills, for the period from January 13, 2020, to April 28, 2023, were sent to the Governor. "He took charge in November 2021….", said Rohatgi. The bench asked how many bills are pending? "Two out of twelve bills were sent for the consideration of the President…and 10 sent back (to the legislative assembly) for reconsideration. They were re-enacted by the assembly, which is the reiteration of their view. According to the law, he has no option but to grant his assent….those ten bills are also sent for consideration of President," said Rohatgi.

The bench asked, what is the basis for referring the bills to the President? Rightly or wrongly if the bills are forwarded to the President, what is expected? And, whether you can challenge this action of the Governor, forwarding the bills to the President? Rohatgi said his client has a grievance regarding the 10 bills, which were re-enacted by the legislative assembly, and stressed as per Article 200, the Governor should have given his assent to these 10 bills.

The bench shot a volley of questions at Rohatgi, "If the files have been referred to the President, what is the relief now? When the files are sent to the President, what is the President expected to do? What is the basis of the Governor to refer the bills to the President, there has to be some yardstick? Why is the Governor unable to take a decision? The Constitution envisages a situation that a Governor in a given situation may refer it to the President, what consideration should weigh with the Governor that he is referring it to the President?"

Elaborating on the process after the bills are sent to the President, Rohatgi said the President is advised by a Council of Ministers, and the President cannot decide by himself and he has to take aid and advice from the Council of Ministers. "Today, you are seeking a declaration that when the bills are again sent back to the Governor, he has no jurisdiction to send it anywhere?", asked the bench.

Rohatgi said, "A declaration my lord, since he cannot withhold assent. His assent is deemed to be granted under Article 200 of the Constitution….we cannot operate in a situation of a deadlock, and 3-4 years have gone by".

Justice Pardiwala further queried, if the bill is sent again to him and he is not satisfied with it then what is the remedy? Rohatgi said he has no choice.

The AG stressed that all bills requiring the Governor’s assent had already been addressed, with no bills currently pending for approval, and added that the apex court had not issued a notice regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors (VCs) and pointed out that the UGC had not been included as a party in the case, which makes it difficult to offer a detailed response.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, also representing the Tamil Nadu government, contended before the bench that the refusal by the governor regarding the approval of the appointment of VCs had affected the university administration. Senior advocate P Wilson, also representing the state government, criticised the action of the governor. At the conclusion of the hearing, regarding the deadlock between the state government and the governor in connection with assent on bills, the bench said it will decide the issue in the public interest.

The apex court will continue to hear the matter on February 6.