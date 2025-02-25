SC Seeks Centre’s Response On Deportation Of Foreign Nationals By March 21

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear on March 21, the response by the Centre in connection with the compliance with its earlier direction on the deportation of 270 foreign nationals detained in Assam’s transit camps.

A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka and comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan adjourned the hearing following a request made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The Centre sought additional time to conclude “deliberations at the highest level” in the matter.

"The solicitor general states that the issue of deportation of foreigners is being dealt with at the highest executive level. If time is granted, he will place on record the decision taken by the competent authority”, said the bench, in its order.

On Monday, Mehta, assured the court that the matter was under active consideration, while seeking a two-week extension. The apex court had accepted his request and allowed the Centre to mention the matter again on Tuesday.

The apex court, in its February 4 order, had directed the Centre and the Assam government to expedite the deportation process. The apex court had observed that the indefinite detention of such individuals was a “violation of all human rights”.

The apex court had strongly criticized the Assam government and the central government for its dragging feet on deporting people declared as foreigners, and questioned what purpose is served by keeping them indefinitely in detention centres.

The apex court sought a clear plan from the Centre. The apex court had also pulled up the Assam government for not providing complete details about the deportation process, and termed its affidavit “vague.” “The Union of India will also place on record the details of declared persons who are not Indian nationals and details of the persons who have been so far deported. Details about the manner of deportation shall also be stated and the figures should also be disclosed”, Justice Oka had said.

The apex court had made it clear that such persons cannot be detained till eternity and stressed that it is a violation of all human rights and international obligations to detain them endlessly.

The apex court was informed by the Assam government that deportation proceedings for 63 detainees had been stalled due to the absence of their address in the foreign country.