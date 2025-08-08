SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea Against Validity Of BNS Sedition Provision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea challenging the constitutional validity of sedition law, seen as the successor to the colonial-era law, under the 2023 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria. The plea has been filed by Major General S G Vombatkere (Retired), an Army veteran and Vishisht Seva Medal awardee, against the validity of Section 152 (sedition) of BNS. The apex court issued notice on the plea to the Centre. The bench directed tagging of the plea with a pending petition which challenges Section 124A (sedition) under the erstwhile IPC, replaced by BNS.

In July 2022, a three-judge bench headed by former CJI N V Ramana had put on hold the sedition provision under IPC.

The plea termed the provision a "rebranded version" of the sedition law, previously kept in abeyance by the Supreme Court in July 2022 pending legislative review. The plea claimed it threatens democratic discourse and the right to dissent, and thus cannot be permitted to remain on the statute book. Section 152 of BNS deals with the "act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India".

"Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial means, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine," reads the Section 152 of BNS.

The plea said the new legislation reinstates sedition under a new label, with even broader and more ambiguous language. It contended that the BNS provision was violative of Articles 14 (right to equality), 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

The plea argued that the provision is liable to be struck down as it violates the principles of clarity, necessity, and proportionality under Article 19(2), fails the test of due process under Article 21, and permits arbitrary State action, thus offending Article 14 of the Constitution.