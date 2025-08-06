ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Centre, Odisha Replies On Plea Against Illegal Activities In Satkosia Tiger Reserve

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from various stakeholders including the Centre and Odisha government on a plea against the alleged proposed constructions inside the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria took note of the submissions of advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal while also asking the response of a central empowered committee.

Bansal sought quashing of the no-objection certificates (NOC) granted by district collectors of Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh and Cuttack for the construction and development activities in and around the tiger reserve. His plea alleged unchecked expansion of tourism infrastructure and other proposed constructions in the ecologically sensitive tiger reserve.

The petitioner also questioned the legality of directions issued by the district collectors, pointing out the provisional NOCs were granted without jurisdiction and in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, besides forest and environmental laws.

"The district collector has issued such permissions for construction of an eco-tourism spot. How can this be permitted?" Bansal asked. The Satkosia Tiger Reserve, spread across the districts of Angul, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Boudh in Odisha, is a crucial habitat for tigers, elephants, and several endangered species.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the plea said, in April 2018 directed all states for mandatory delineation of eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) around tiger reserves. There directions were stated to have clearly stipulated a demarcation of a minimum of a kilometer of ESZ encompassing a protected area, whenever it formed part of the buffer.

"There are multiple large-scale and systemic issues affecting the ecological and legal integrity of Satkosia Tiger Reserve, which require independent attention and urgent consideration of this court," the plea said.