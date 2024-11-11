ETV Bharat / bharat

RPL Case: SC Junks Sebi’s Appeal against Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea by Sebi challenging an order passed by Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), setting aside the penalty imposed by the market regulator on RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, the Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone and the Mumbai SEZ.

The matter is regarding the alleged manipulative trading in shares of the erstwhile Reliance Petroleum Ltd (RPL) in November 2007.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said it was not inclined to interfere with the order passed by SAT. The bench said the litigation has been going on for several years and added, "This is a long time…no question of law is involved”. However, Reliance Industries’ cross-appeal against the SAT order, which upheld SEBI’s decision including the penalty imposed on the company, will come up for hearing on December 2.

During the hearing today, the apex court said there is no question of law involved in this appeal warranting its interference. “You can't chase a person like this for years," said the bench, dismissing the plea by Sebi.