ETV Bharat / bharat

RPL Case: SC Junks Sebi’s Appeal against Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance

During the hearing on Sebi plea in the RPL shares case, the apex court said a person cannot be chased like this for years.

Representational
Representational (File Photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 42 seconds ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea by Sebi challenging an order passed by Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), setting aside the penalty imposed by the market regulator on RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, the Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone and the Mumbai SEZ.

The matter is regarding the alleged manipulative trading in shares of the erstwhile Reliance Petroleum Ltd (RPL) in November 2007.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said it was not inclined to interfere with the order passed by SAT. The bench said the litigation has been going on for several years and added, "This is a long time…no question of law is involved”. However, Reliance Industries’ cross-appeal against the SAT order, which upheld SEBI’s decision including the penalty imposed on the company, will come up for hearing on December 2.

During the hearing today, the apex court said there is no question of law involved in this appeal warranting its interference. “You can't chase a person like this for years," said the bench, dismissing the plea by Sebi.

The market regulator had moved the top court against the December 4, 2023, order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

In January 2021, Sebi imposed a Rs 25 crore fine on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Rs 15 crore on Ambani, Rs 20 crore on Navi Mumbai SEZ Pvt Ltd, and Rs 10 crore on Mumbai SEZ Ltd in the RPL case.

The tribunal passed the order after all the entities appealed before it against the order passed by the Sebi in January 2021. Navi Mumbai SEZ and Mumbai SEZ are promoted by Anand Jain, who once served in the Reliance Group. The tribunal had quashed Sebi's order passed in 2021 against Ambani, Navi Mumbai SEZ and Mumbai SEZ. The case pertains to the sale and purchase of RPL shares in the cash and futures segments in November 2007.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea by Sebi challenging an order passed by Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), setting aside the penalty imposed by the market regulator on RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, the Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone and the Mumbai SEZ.

The matter is regarding the alleged manipulative trading in shares of the erstwhile Reliance Petroleum Ltd (RPL) in November 2007.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said it was not inclined to interfere with the order passed by SAT. The bench said the litigation has been going on for several years and added, "This is a long time…no question of law is involved”. However, Reliance Industries’ cross-appeal against the SAT order, which upheld SEBI’s decision including the penalty imposed on the company, will come up for hearing on December 2.

During the hearing today, the apex court said there is no question of law involved in this appeal warranting its interference. “You can't chase a person like this for years," said the bench, dismissing the plea by Sebi.

The market regulator had moved the top court against the December 4, 2023, order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

In January 2021, Sebi imposed a Rs 25 crore fine on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Rs 15 crore on Ambani, Rs 20 crore on Navi Mumbai SEZ Pvt Ltd, and Rs 10 crore on Mumbai SEZ Ltd in the RPL case.

The tribunal passed the order after all the entities appealed before it against the order passed by the Sebi in January 2021. Navi Mumbai SEZ and Mumbai SEZ are promoted by Anand Jain, who once served in the Reliance Group. The tribunal had quashed Sebi's order passed in 2021 against Ambani, Navi Mumbai SEZ and Mumbai SEZ. The case pertains to the sale and purchase of RPL shares in the cash and futures segments in November 2007.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCRPLAMBANISEBISC RPL AMBANI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.