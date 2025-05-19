‘Provided Defects In Plea Are Rectified’, SC Agrees To Examine Plea For FIR Against Justice Yashwant Varma

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea for registration of an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma, a judge of the Allahabad High Court, in connection with the alleged cash discovery row.

Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih. Nedumpara urged the bench to urgently grant a hearing on the matter.

The bench said that if defects are cured, then it can be listed for hearing on Tuesday. “It can be listed tomorrow if the defects (in the petition) are cured,” the CJI told the lawyer.

The apex court last week had declined to give an urgent hearing on Nedumpara’s plea. The plea sought a direction from the top court for the registration of the FIR against Justice Varma.

On May 8, the then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna had forwarded the report of the in-house committee constituted to probe the allegations of discovery of cash at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence, to the President and the Prime Minister. It is learnt that after a committee found credibility in the allegations of cash being found at Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence, CJI Khanna had sought his resignation. However, Justice Varma refused. The source said after Justice Varma’s refusal, the CJI forwarded the report to the President and the Prime Minister.

The Supreme Court, in a press release on May 8, had said: “Chief Justice of India, in terms of the In-House Procedure, has written to the President of India and the Prime Minister of India enclosing therewith copy of the 3-Member Committee report dated May 3, 2025, along with the letter/response dated May 6, 2025, received from Mr Justice Yashwant Varma”.

The apex court, in another press release on May 5, had said, “The three-member Committee consisting of Mr Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Mr Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Ms Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, constituted for conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Mr Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting Judge, has submitted its report dated May 3, to the Chief Justice of India on May 4, 2025”.

It is learnt that the committee examined the evidence and recorded the statements of over 50 people, including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Delhi Fire Service chief who were among the first responders to the fire incident at Justice Varma’s Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14.