SC Restores Election Of CPM Leader A Raja From Seat Reserved For Scheduled Caste

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday restored the 2021 election win of CPM leader A Raja from a Kerala seat reserved for scheduled castes, saying that mere observance of a ritual associated with any religion does not ipso facto and necessarily mean that the person ‘professes’ that religion.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih said “It is relevant to observe that mere observance/performance of a ritual of/associated with any religion does not ipso facto and necessarily mean that the person ‘professes’ that religion….. Adherence merely to some ritual of another religion would not tantamount to giving-up the original religion, unless the person concerned makes such belief explicit."

The bench said that is why the term used in the Part VIII of the Schedule to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, is ‘professes’, signifying that a person although born in a particular religion can profess another religion, inter alia, by practicing the rituals of that other religion as the basic tenets of his beliefs and lifestyle.

“The records from the school where the appellant’s children study show them as members of the Hindu-Parayan caste. In the present time, which is a day and age of intrusive media, including social media, where public figures, including Judges, politicians and bureaucrats are under constant public gaze, it is not easy to hide one’s religion or caste”, said the bench.

The apex court decided to allow an appeal filed by A Raja, elected as an MLA on CPI-M ticket from Scheduled Caste-reserved Devikulam Legislative Assembly Constituency in Idukki District, Kerala in 2021. The apex court set aside the Kerala High Court's 2023 judgment. The high court had held Raja's election as void on a plea by an unsuccessful candidate, D Kumar, as he had converted to Christianity.

It was argued that the appellant was born on October 17, 1984 to Mr Antony and Mrs Esther. Mr Antony and Ms Esther, it was asserted, were Christians baptized by the CSI’s Church in Kundala Estate by a pastor named Ebenezer Mani in the year 1982. The appellant was also baptized by the Ebenezer Mani. Thus, the appellant was a Christian and not entitled to contest from a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The apex court declined to accept evidence of Ebenezer Mani produced from the respondent’s side. “Most importantly, Ebenezer Mani, from the Respondent’s side, who claimed to have baptized the Appellant and his family, during evidence, admitted that he was aged 54 years on the date of deposition, which meant he was aged only 14 years in the year 1982, when he purportedly baptized the Appellant’s parents. This is, clearly, unbelievable and unsustainable,” said the bench.

The apex court said admittedly, no prayer was made in the election petition to set aside the caste certificate(s) of the appellant. “We hold that the appellant, therefore, retained the Hindu Parayan caste, as a member of the Hindu religion, when he contested from the Devikulam Legislative Assembly Constituency”, said Justice Amanullah, who authored the 63-page judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said the high court seems to have erred by shifting the burden of proof on the appellant to prove in the negative the allegations.

It was argued before the bench that the marriage of the appellant was also conducted according to Christian rituals and customs. “None of the Hindu rituals or customs were followed during the marriage function of the appellant. Thus, when these are the special facts within the knowledge of the appellant, the burden shifts to the appellant, and it becomes his duty to explain such facts within his knowledge,” it was argued by the respondent’s counsel.

“As far as marriage rites are concerned, per se, assuming a practice associated with one religion was followed or observed, the same, ceteris paribus, would not mean the person ‘professes’ the said other religion,” said the bench.

“From the evidence available, it is not possible to hold that the Appellant ‘professes’ Christianity. In the factual setting of the present lis, the evidence adduced from the side of the Appellant would reveal that the Caste Certificate(s) issued in his favour by the Competent Authority till date hold the field. The Appellant’s Caste Certificate has not been interfered with, either by the Impugned Judgment or by the authority(ies) concerned,” said the apex court.