SC Reserves Judgment On Plea For Delimitation Exercise in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a plea seeking directions to the Centre for holding the delimitation exercise to increase the assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. A plea was filed before the apex court by one K Purushottam Reddy.
The counsel, representing the petitioner, submitted before the bench that holding the delimitation exercise only in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was unconstitutional.
The counsel vehemently argued that he was seeking parity with the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and delimitation exercise be taken in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, representing the Centre, cited Section 26 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act and contended that the process will have to wait until the 2026 census.
The petitioner’s counsel, pointing at the delimitation exercise undertaken for J&K, argued that its delimitation commission was the only commission to be appointed after the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act came into force.
The bench asked the petitioner’s counsel, whether he was arguing that as and when the power was exercised by the Centre under the Delimitation Act, it must apply to all states uniformly.
Nataraj pressed that delimitation was an enormous exercise and could not be undertaken overnight. The petitioner’s counsel opposed the distinction being drawn between the UT and a state.
The counsel argued that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were not included but Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland were included in the prior delimitation notification issued by the Centre. After hearing submissions, the bench reserved its judgment on the matter.