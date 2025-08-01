'State May Vanish In Thin Air, God Forbid': SC On Ecological Imbalance In Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the day is not far when the entire Himachal Pradesh may vanish in thin air from the map of the country as it flagged the ecological imbalance in the state.

The top court also remarked, "God forbid this doesn’t happen". A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said, "The situation in the state of Himachal Pradesh has gone from bad to worse. The severe ecological imbalance and other environmental conditions have led to serious natural calamities over a period of years”.

"This year also hundreds of people perished in the floods and landslides & thousands of properties got destroyed. The nature definitely is annoyed with the activities which are going on in the State of HP", said the bench, in an order passed on July 28.

The bench said climate change is having a visible and alarming impact on Himachal Pradesh. It said the state has been witnessing rising average temperatures, shifting snowfall patterns, and an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. "Glaciers, the primary source of many rivers in the region, are retreating at a concerning rate, raising the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods", it said.

The bench said the biggest Bara Shigri glacier in Lahaul Spiti has been reduced by almost 2-2.5kilometers and unseasonal rainfall and prolonged dry spells affect agriculture and water availability. "Erratic weather patterns also destabilise slopes and affect biodiversity. These changes threaten not only the environment but also the livelihoods of local communities dependent on farming, horticulture, and eco-tourism deforestation and forest degradation are major concerns", it added.

The bench said all development-related projects often result in tree felling and habitat fragmentation and loss of forest cover not only reduces biodiversity but also weakens the soil, increasing the risk of landslides and erosion.

"Forests in Himachal also play a vital role in regulating local climate, sequestering carbon, and maintaining the water cycle, making their protection essential for the region's ecological balance. This situation has been exacerbated by the removal of forest guard check posts earlier set up at various places within the State," the bench said.

"Removal of such posts, even at the inter-district level, has compounded the problem of illegal felling of trees, which appears to be rampant, as evident in the recent cloud bursts in district Kullu & Manali, and now there is no mechanism of control and checks on the exploitation of this precious resource", it added.

The top court said it wants to impress upon the state government and the Union of India that earning revenue is not everything. "Revenue cannot be earned at the cost of the environment and ecology. If things proceed the way they are as on date, then the day is not far when the entire state of HP may vanish in thin air from the map of the country. God forbid this doesn’t happen," said the bench.

The top court made these observations while dealing with a petition against an order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The high court had refused to entertain a plea challenging the state's June 2025 notification declaring certain areas as "green areas".

The top court declined to interfere with the high court's order. "The obvious reason for issuing the notification which was made a subject matter of challenge before the High Court was to curb the construction activities etc. in a particular area. The object of issuing such notifications declaring certain earmarked areas as green areas is definitely a laudable object but we are afraid to say that it is too late in the day for the State to issue such notifications and try to save the situation", said the bench.

The bench said the state is nestled in the lap of Himalayan mountains and it is important to seek the opinion of geologists, environmental experts and locals before any development project is undertaken there. It said taking advantage of the state's natural beauty, the government started constructing four-lane roads to promote it as a tourist destination.

"With forests encompassing more than 66 per cent of the total land area, Himachal Pradesh is renowned for its abundant beauty and greenery. But the danger to this natural richness is growing as a result of human greed and apathy," it said.

"There are numerous environment-related issues, direct or indirect, facing the State of HP. Because of its delicate mountainous geography, the State is at risk for earthquakes, flash floods, and landslides. With projects like Bhakra, Nathpa Jhakri, and several other projects set up on major rivers, i.e. Beas, Sutlej, Chenab, Ravi, Yamuna, both in the public and private sectors, is also a major hydroelectric power hub that makes a substantial contribution to India's renewable energy", it said.

The bench said unrelenting building, tunnel and road construction, frequently done without sufficient environmental planning, has increased the area's susceptibility to natural disasters and effects of climate change.

The bench said the Centre also owes an obligation to see that the ecological imbalance in the state does not get further disturbed and natural calamities do not occur. "Of course, much damage has been caused but there is a saying that 'something is better than nothing'," the bench observed, and directed its registry to register a writ petition in public interest in this regard.

"We expect the state to file an appropriate reply explaining whether they have any action plan to meet with the issues we have discussed and what do they propose to do in future. Issue notice to the state for this limited purpose, returnable within 4 weeks. By the next date, we want an appropriate report from the State," it said.

"Registry shall forward one copy of this order at the earliest to the Chief Secretary, State of Himachal Pradesh. One copy shall also be forwarded to the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Union of India", said the bench, adding that the registry shall notify the matter before it after obtaining appropriate order from the Chief Justice of India. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 25.