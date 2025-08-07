ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Relists Case Days After Criticizing Allahabad High Court Judge for Mishandling Criminal Proceedings in Civil Dispute

New Delhi: Days after the Supreme Court strongly criticized a judge of Allahabad High Court for allowing criminal proceedings in a civil dispute case, it has relisted the matter for consideration on August 8.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in an unprecedented order on August 4 stripped criminal matters of the roster of the high court judge "till he demits office". The judge faced a barrage of criticism by the apex court, after he "erroneously" upheld summons of criminal nature in a civil dispute. The apex court said the judge has not only cut a sorry figure for himself but has made a mockery of justice, and it is at wits’ end to understand what is wrong with the Indian judiciary at the level of high court.

According to the cause list uploaded on apex court’s website, the matter would be heard by the same bench on Friday.

A source familiar with the development said that the senior judges in the apex court have taken strong exception to the order passed by the bench. Sources said even Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was consulted in the matter.

“The chief justice of the high court shall immediately withdraw the present criminal determination from the concerned judge. The chief justice shall make the concerned judge sit in a division bench with a seasoned senior judge of the high court”, said the bench led by Justice Pardiwala, in its order passed on August 4.

The apex court said: “We further direct that the concerned judge shall not be assigned any criminal determination, till he demits office. If at all at some point of time, he is to be made to sit as a single judge, he shall not be assigned any criminal determination”.

The high court judge had refused to quash a magistrate's summoning order against a company which was accused of not paying the balance monetary sum in a business transaction of civil nature. The judge had said that asking the complainant to pursue civil remedy for recovering the amount was unreasonable being time intensive.