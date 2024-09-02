‘A Case For Bail Is Made Out’: Supreme Court Rejects West Bengal Plea Against Bail To Sayan Lahiri In Kolkata Protests

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the West Bengal government's appeal against a Calcutta High Court ruling giving bail to Sayan Lahiri, one of the organisers of the August 27 march to the state secretariat to protest the rape and murder of a trainee female doctor. The lady doctor was raped and murdered at the West Bengal government-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital last month and the incident triggered nationwide outrage.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said "prima facie" a case for bail was made out in the case. Sayan Lahiri was arrested on August 27 evening for playing an active role in leading the rally and he was released from custody by Kolkata Police on Saturday.

The Calcutta High Court had granted bail to Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri last week. Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, an unregistered student group, was one of the two organisations that gave the call for the August 27 'Nabanna Abhijan'.

The police had claimed that the rally turned violent, causing destruction of public and private property and attacks on police officers. Acting on a petition by Lahiri's mother Anjali seeking quashing proceedings against him and grant of bail, the Calcutta High Court ordered his release from police custody.