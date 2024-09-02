ETV Bharat / bharat

‘A Case For Bail Is Made Out’: Supreme Court Rejects West Bengal Plea Against Bail To Sayan Lahiri In Kolkata Protests

author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said "prima facie" a case for bail was made out in the case. Sayan Lahiri was arrested on August 27 evening for playing an active role in leading the rally and he was released from custody by Kolkata Police on Saturday.

‘A Case For Bail Is Made Out’: Supreme Court Rejects West Bengal Plea Against Bail To Sayan Lahiri In Kolkata Protests
Supreme Court - File Image (IANS)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the West Bengal government's appeal against a Calcutta High Court ruling giving bail to Sayan Lahiri, one of the organisers of the August 27 march to the state secretariat to protest the rape and murder of a trainee female doctor. The lady doctor was raped and murdered at the West Bengal government-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital last month and the incident triggered nationwide outrage.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said "prima facie" a case for bail was made out in the case. Sayan Lahiri was arrested on August 27 evening for playing an active role in leading the rally and he was released from custody by Kolkata Police on Saturday.

The Calcutta High Court had granted bail to Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri last week. Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, an unregistered student group, was one of the two organisations that gave the call for the August 27 'Nabanna Abhijan'.

The police had claimed that the rally turned violent, causing destruction of public and private property and attacks on police officers. Acting on a petition by Lahiri's mother Anjali seeking quashing proceedings against him and grant of bail, the Calcutta High Court ordered his release from police custody.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the West Bengal government's appeal against a Calcutta High Court ruling giving bail to Sayan Lahiri, one of the organisers of the August 27 march to the state secretariat to protest the rape and murder of a trainee female doctor. The lady doctor was raped and murdered at the West Bengal government-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital last month and the incident triggered nationwide outrage.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said "prima facie" a case for bail was made out in the case. Sayan Lahiri was arrested on August 27 evening for playing an active role in leading the rally and he was released from custody by Kolkata Police on Saturday.

The Calcutta High Court had granted bail to Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri last week. Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, an unregistered student group, was one of the two organisations that gave the call for the August 27 'Nabanna Abhijan'.

The police had claimed that the rally turned violent, causing destruction of public and private property and attacks on police officers. Acting on a petition by Lahiri's mother Anjali seeking quashing proceedings against him and grant of bail, the Calcutta High Court ordered his release from police custody.

Last Updated : 19 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAYAN LAHIRIKOLKOTA RAPER G KAR MEDICAL COLLEGESUPREME COURTKOLKOTA PROTESTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.