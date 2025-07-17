ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Pleas of Two In Land Fraud Case

New Delhi: "Your clients seem to be goons," the Supreme Court said on Thursday while trashing the anticipatory bail pleas of two men who allegedly coerced a person at gunpoint and executed a fraudulent sale deed for approximately 60 khata of land in Patna, Bihar, in 2023.

"Your clients seem to be goons. It is not even a case for the grant of regular bail," a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan told the lawyer for the accused, Lalit Mohan Rai and Lalit Rai.

When the counsel for the accused insisted on relief on the ground that a co-accused has been granted bail by the high court itself, Justice Pardiwala said, "Please don't spoil the environment of the court in the morning hours."

The bench said the accused took the victim at gunpoint to the Patna registry office on October 30, 2023, and forced him to execute the sale deed of the land in their favour.