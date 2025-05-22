ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea For Probe Into Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea by former Telangana minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy seeking a direction for a CBI probe into the alleged fraud over estimates of electromechanical equipment meant for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

The project aims to supply clean, potable water to the upland areas of Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, and Narayanpet Districts.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has partnered with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) for the irrigation project.

The bench said it was not keen to interfere with the decision of the Telangana High Court, which declined to entertain Reddy's plea. "We find that the high court was justified in declining to refer the case to CBI," the bench held.