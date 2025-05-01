ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Probe Into Death Of Mukhtar Ansari

Umar claimed that although a judicial inquiry was conducted into his father's death, they have not received the report.

Getty Images
Supreme Court. (Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Probe Into Death Of Mukhtar Ansari)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 8:28 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea on Wednesday by Umar Ansari, the son of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died in prison due to a heart attack last year.

Initially, Umar's plea sought protection for his father and a request to transfer him to a jail outside the state. After Mukhtar's death, Umar sought a probe into the circumstances surrounding his father's death.

A bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal noted that since the petition was originally filed while Umar's father was alive, and expressed its disinclination to continue the proceedings after his death.

The bench asked Umar to move before the Allahabad High Court to seek any legal action. Umar claimed that although a judicial inquiry was conducted into his father's death, they have not received the report.

In July last year, Umar claimed that his father was "poisoned", through the food given to him, and he was also denied necessary medical treatment, and as a consequence, he died in custody.

Umar had filed a petition in 2023 alleging risk to his father's safety and security inside the Banda jail. On March 28, last year, Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda. Umar's counsel had argued that what his client feared regarding his father's safety had happened.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea on Wednesday by Umar Ansari, the son of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died in prison due to a heart attack last year.

Initially, Umar's plea sought protection for his father and a request to transfer him to a jail outside the state. After Mukhtar's death, Umar sought a probe into the circumstances surrounding his father's death.

A bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal noted that since the petition was originally filed while Umar's father was alive, and expressed its disinclination to continue the proceedings after his death.

The bench asked Umar to move before the Allahabad High Court to seek any legal action. Umar claimed that although a judicial inquiry was conducted into his father's death, they have not received the report.

In July last year, Umar claimed that his father was "poisoned", through the food given to him, and he was also denied necessary medical treatment, and as a consequence, he died in custody.

Umar had filed a petition in 2023 alleging risk to his father's safety and security inside the Banda jail. On March 28, last year, Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda. Umar's counsel had argued that what his client feared regarding his father's safety had happened.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTSC REJECTS MUKHTAR DEATH PLEA PROBE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.