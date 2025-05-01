Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Probe Into Death Of Mukhtar Ansari

New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea on Wednesday by Umar Ansari, the son of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died in prison due to a heart attack last year.

Initially, Umar's plea sought protection for his father and a request to transfer him to a jail outside the state. After Mukhtar's death, Umar sought a probe into the circumstances surrounding his father's death.

A bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal noted that since the petition was originally filed while Umar's father was alive, and expressed its disinclination to continue the proceedings after his death.

The bench asked Umar to move before the Allahabad High Court to seek any legal action. Umar claimed that although a judicial inquiry was conducted into his father's death, they have not received the report.

In July last year, Umar claimed that his father was "poisoned", through the food given to him, and he was also denied necessary medical treatment, and as a consequence, he died in custody.

Umar had filed a petition in 2023 alleging risk to his father's safety and security inside the Banda jail. On March 28, last year, Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda. Umar's counsel had argued that what his client feared regarding his father's safety had happened.