'Let Us Not Make A Mountain Out Of A Molehill': SC Rejects Plea For Action Against Top Maharashtra Officials

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against senior Maharashtra officials for alleged breach of protocol during the first visit of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai to Mumbai earlier this month.

The top court said, "Do not bring the office of the CJI under unnecessary controversy". The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, which termed the PIL as a "publicity interest litigation".

The plea contended that the absence of the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Mumbai police commissioner during the CJI's first visit to the state after his elevation amounted to a violation of official protocol. The CJI said a trivial issue should not be blown out of proportion and referred to a press release issued by the top court to this effect.

The CJI said, "This is just a publicity interest litigation. You just want to see your name in the newspaper. That's all….If you thought about the office, you would know that I requested a quietus on it. This will be dismissed with cost".

"All three officers were at the airport till I left and they tendered apologies, publicly as well," the CJI said. Justice Gavai said, "A press note was also issued, asking that the matter be put to rest. This is not about individuals but the dignity of the office. Let us not make a mountain out of a molehill".

The CJI said continuing to litigate the matter served no purpose and only brought unnecessary attention to a resolved issue. "Do not bring the office of the CJI under unnecessary controversy," CJI Gavai said.

The bench also imposed a cost of Rs 7,000 on petitioner Shailendra Mani Tripathi, to be deposited with the legal services authority. Following his oath as the 52nd CJI on May 14, Gavai travelled to Mumbai on May 18 for a felicitation programme by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. He disapproved of the absence of the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP or Mumbai police commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top post. After the news became viral, the concerned state officials met the CJI and expressed regrets.