‘Thank You, Dismissed’, SC Junks Plea Against Election of Amritpal Singh as Lok Sabha MP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea challenging the election of jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, as an MP from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib. Singh, who heads the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district for alleged offences under the National Security Act.

The petition came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. The petitioner contended that Article 84 of the Constitution deals with qualification for membership of Parliament and, referring to it, further submitted that a person shall not be qualified to be chosen to fill a seat in Parliament unless he is a citizen of India.

The petitioner, who appeared in person, argued that Amritpal Singh had said that he does not owe allegiance to the Constitution of India. At this juncture, the bench told the petitioner to file an election petition and added that there are procedures prescribed. “There are provisions in the Representation of the People Act," said the bench, indicating that it is not keen to entertain the petition.

The petitioner contended that he is not a voter of the constituency represented by Singh. The petitioner said he was "deeply hurt" by the statements earlier made by Singh. However, the bench said it is not keen to entertain the petition. "Thank you. Dismissed," said the bench.

In July, Singh was granted parole to take oath as member of the Lok Sabha. He won the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib as an independent candidate while being incarcerated.