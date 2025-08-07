Cash Discovery Raw: SC Dismisses Justice Varma's Plea Seeking Invalidation Of Panel Report

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, seeking invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

A bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta said the court has framed six questions based on arguments made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented Varma before the bench.

The bench also comprising Justice A G Masih said that Justice Varma's conduct does not inspire confidence, and his plea should not be entertained. The apex court said that the in-house procedure and the judges committee appointed by the then CJI adhered to the stipulated procedure. The apex court said sending the report to the Prime Minister and the President with a recommendation for his removal was not unconstitutional.

The bench questioned whether the writ petition should be entertained at all, having regard to the conduct of the petitioner and added that it had observed during the hearing that his conduct did not inspire confidence; therefore, this writ petition should not have been entertained.

The bench said in connection with the constitutional issues raised by Sibal, it framed another five questions. “Does the procedure have legal sanction, is an inquiry and the consequent report in terms of the procedure, which could be unfavourable to the judge under probe….we have said that the procedure does have legal sanction”, said Justice Datta, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said the next question, paragraph 5 (b) of the procedure foul articles 124 and 217, Article 125 read with articles 217 and 218 of the Constitution, abrogated any fundamental right of a judge of a high court. “The answer is in negative”, said Justice Datta.

The bench said, did the Chief Justice of India or the committee constituted by the CJI act in terms of the procedure or in deviation? “Here, we have held that the CJI, as well as the committee constituted by the CJI, have scrupulously followed the procedure except one, that is, the approval of the video footage and the photographs. We have said that it was not required under the procedure to do so, but having said so we have also held that nothing turns on it because at the opportune moment, you did not question it”, said Justice Datta.

The bench noted that there is no relief claimed in the writ petition so far as the uploading of the video is concerned. “It is the requirement of paragraph 72 of the procedure obliging the CJI to forward the report of the committee to the president and the prime minister, unconstitutional? We have held that no, it is not unconstitutional”, said Justice Datta.

The bench said it has also dealt with the submission of senior Mukul Rohatgi, who also represented Varma, that the opportunity was not given to the petitioner. “We have said that was not precisely the requirement of the procedure. In one case, the CJI may have gone one step further and given an opportunity, you cannot take it as a matter of right…. With these observations, we have dismissed the petition”, said Justice Datta.