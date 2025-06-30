ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Lalit Modi's Plea Seeking BCCI To Pay ED Penalty

The Bombay High Court had termed Modi’s plea as "frivolous and wholly misconceived" in December last year.

SC Rejects Lalit Modi's Plea seeking BCCI To Pay ED Penalty
Supreme Court. (ETV Bharat)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : June 30, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST

Updated : June 30, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by former cricket administrator Lalit Modi for a direction to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay a penalty of Rs 10.65 crore imposed on him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan. The bench, which declined to entertain Modi's plea, however, said that he will be entitled to avail civil remedies as available according to law.

In December, last year, the Bombay High Court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Modi while dismissing his petition seeking a direction to the BCCI to pay a penalty of Rs 10.65 crore imposed on him by the central agency for violating FEMA.

The high court had termed Modi’s plea as "frivolous and wholly misconceived". Modi had argued that he was appointed as vice president of the BCCI, during which period he was also the chairman of the Indian Premier League governing body, a subcommittee of the BCCI.

Modi’s plea argued that the BCCI is supposed to indemnify him as per the bylaws. The high court had noted that in the matters of alleged indemnification of the petitioner (Modi) in the context of penalties imposed upon the petitioner by the ED, there is no question of discharge of any public function, and therefore, for this purpose, no writ could be issued to the BCCI.

