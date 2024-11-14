ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Plea To Mandate Doctors To Specify Drugs' Side Effects To Patients

The apex court was hearing a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's May 15 order which had rejected the petition. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea for mandating medical professionals to specify to patients all kinds of possible risks and side effects associated with prescribed drugs.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan. The apex court was hearing a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's May 15 order which had rejected the petition.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner Jacob Vadakkanchery, stressed that it is an important issue: whether doctors should be obliged to inform their patients about the possible side effects of medicines they are prescribing.

The bench said it is not practical, as a general practitioner may not be able to cater to more than 10 to 15 patients if this is followed, and then there may be cases under the Consumer Protection Act.

Bhushan argued that it will help in avoiding consumer protection cases of medical negligence. The bench orally remarked that doctors were not happy with the apex court verdict, which brought the medical profession within the ambit of the Consumer Protection Act.