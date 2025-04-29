SC Rejects Bail To Expelled Gujarat IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt In 1990 Custodial Death Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to grant bail and refused to suspend the life sentence imposed on the expelled Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a custodial death case of 1990.

The order was pronounced by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Justice Mehta, who pronounced the order on behalf of the bench, said the court is not inclined to enlarge the applicant, Sanjiv Bhatt, on bail.

“We make it clear that observations made here are restricted to prayer for bail only and will have no bearing on the appeals of the appellant and the co-accused. The prayer sought by applicant Sanjiv Bhatt for the grant of bail is dismissed, and hearing of the appeal is expedited”. The detailed order will be uploaded later in the day.

The apex court had reserved the order in February this year. Bhatt had filed a plea challenging the January 2024 judgment of the Gujarat High Court, which dismissed his appeal against the conviction and sentence.

The incident is regarding the death of one Prabhudas Madhavji Vaishnani in November 1990. It was alleged that the victim died due to custodial torture, and at the time, when the incident occurred, Bhatt was the assistant superintendent of police, Jamnagar. Bhatt, along with other officers, took into custody about 133 persons, including Vaishnani, for rioting during a Bharat Bandh.