Supreme Court Rejects AGR Re-Computation Plea; Big Setback For Telecom Companies

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and other telecom companies had moved the apex court through curative petitions against the court's October 2019 verdict, which directed them to pay the government Rs 92,000 crore within three months ( ANI )

New Delhi: In a huge blow to the telcos, the Supreme Court has dismissed telecom companies, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, plea to re-compute adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai said the applications for listing the curative petitions in open court are rejected. The curative petitions are usually decided by judges in the chamber. The telcos had requested the apex court for a hearing in the open court on their plea.

The apex court, in its order dated August 30, which was uploaded recently, said: “We have gone through the curative petitions and the connected documents.

In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in Rupa Ashok Hurra v Ashok Hurra (2002)”. “The curative petitions are dismissed”, the apex court said in its order.