‘Can’t Take Courts On A Ride, No Bail On Undertakings By Accused Or Their Family’, Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed all the high courts and trial courts to refrain from granting regular or anticipatory bail solely based on an undertaking by the accused or their family members to deposit a specific amount.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in an order passed on July 28, said: “there shall not be a single order that the high courts and the trial courts shall pass for grant of regular bail or anticipatory bail on the basis of any accused or his/her family members giving an undertaking to deposit a particular amount”.

The bench said: “The plea shall be decided strictly on merits in accordance with law. If the case is made out on merits the court may exercise its discretion and if no case is made out on merits the court shall reject the plea for regular bail or anticipatory bail as the case may be. However, in any circumstances the high courts or trial courts shall not pass a conditional order of regular bail or anticipatory bail”.

The bench stressed that the high courts and trial courts should decide the plea for regular bail or anticipatory bail strictly on the merits of the case, and they should not exercise their discretion in this regard on any undertaking or any statement that the accused may be ready and willing to make. “This practice has to be stopped. Litigants are taking the courts for a ride and thereby undermining the dignity and honour of the court”, said the bench.

The apex court passed the order on an appeal by one Gajanan Dattatray Gore challenging an order passed by the Bombay High Court, which modified an earlier order by which he was granted bail. Gore was arrested in August 2023, in connection with a case registered with the Satara City Police Station, Maharashtra for the offence punishable under Sections 406, 408, 420, 467, 468, 471, 504, 506 read with 34 respectively of the IPC. He was arrested in connection with a criminal case related to the alleged misappropriation of Rs 1.6 crore.

The high court granted him bail on the condition that he would deposit Rs 25 lakh in the trial court, as per his affidavit-cum-undertaking, but after being released, Gore did not fulfil this undertaking. The complainant in the case filed an interim application seeking cancellation of his bail. The high court directed Gore to surrender within four weeks. Gore moved the apex court against this order.

The apex court said it has come across cases like the one in hand where accused persons have gone to the extent of filing affidavits in the form of undertaking that they would deposit a particular amount within a particular period and then conveniently resile from such undertakings saying it is an onerous condition.

“By this order, we make it clear and that too in the form of directions that henceforth no trial court or any of the high courts shall pass any order of grant of regular bail or anticipatory bail on any undertaking that the accused might be ready to furnish for the purpose of obtaining appropriate reliefs”, said the apex court.

The bench said in the case in hand, so far as the plea for regular bail is concerned, “we are not inclined to look into. The appellant has made a mockery of justice. He could be said to have abused the process of law”.

The bench said if at all the high court wanted to release the appellant on bail, it should have first asked him to deposit the amount within a particular period of time and upon such deposit the appellant could have been released.

The bench said once the appellant surrenders and is taken in judicial custody, it shall be open for him to file a fresh regular bail application before the court concerned and such bail application shall be decided strictly on its own merits and in accordance with law.

“We impose a cost of Rs.50,000/- for gross abuse of the process of law and taking the High Court as well as this Court for a ride. This amount shall be deposited within a period of one week from today before the Supreme Court Mediation Centre and the compliance be reported”, said the apex court.