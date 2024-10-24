ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Don't Want To Open A Pandora Box…’, SC Rejects Plea Alleging Contempt Of Demolition Order By 3 States

The top court declined to hear a contempt plea regarding property demolitions in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and UP emphasising the need to avoid unnecessary complications.

The top court declined to hear a contempt plea regarding property demolitions in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and UP emphasising the need to avoid unnecessary complications.
File Photo- Supreme Court (Getty Images)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea alleging contempt of its order on demolition of properties by the authorities in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came up before a bench led by Justice B R Gavai and comprising justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan. The bench said it was not keen to open a Pandora box and let the affected parties come to the court. The bench said it will hear those parties who are actually affected by the demolition of properties.

The petitioner claimed that authorities in Haridwar, Jaipur, and Kanpur had demolished properties in contempt of the apex court's order. The petitioner said the court’s order had said that demolitions would not be carried out without its permission. However, this contention by the petitioner could not convince the judges on the bench.

The bench said it was not keen to entertain the plea filed by the petitioner who was not directly or indirectly related to the alleged act.

On October 1, the apex court reserved its decision on a batch of petitions seeking directions to the central and state governments to refrain from bulldozing the homes or shops of the accused in criminal proceedings as an extra-legal punitive measure. The apex court had said in its September 17 order, which barred demolitions till October 1 without its permission, that it would continue till it decides the matter.

The apex court had, however, clarified that its order would not be applicable to unauthorised structures on public roads, footpaths, railway lines or public places like water bodies etc.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea alleging contempt of its order on demolition of properties by the authorities in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came up before a bench led by Justice B R Gavai and comprising justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan. The bench said it was not keen to open a Pandora box and let the affected parties come to the court. The bench said it will hear those parties who are actually affected by the demolition of properties.

The petitioner claimed that authorities in Haridwar, Jaipur, and Kanpur had demolished properties in contempt of the apex court's order. The petitioner said the court’s order had said that demolitions would not be carried out without its permission. However, this contention by the petitioner could not convince the judges on the bench.

The bench said it was not keen to entertain the plea filed by the petitioner who was not directly or indirectly related to the alleged act.

On October 1, the apex court reserved its decision on a batch of petitions seeking directions to the central and state governments to refrain from bulldozing the homes or shops of the accused in criminal proceedings as an extra-legal punitive measure. The apex court had said in its September 17 order, which barred demolitions till October 1 without its permission, that it would continue till it decides the matter.

The apex court had, however, clarified that its order would not be applicable to unauthorised structures on public roads, footpaths, railway lines or public places like water bodies etc.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PLEA ALLEGE CONTEMPT OF DEMOLITIONDEMOLITION UTTARAKHAND RAJASTHAN UPSC ON CONTEMPT OF DEMOLITION PLEA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.