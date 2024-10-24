‘Don't Want To Open A Pandora Box…’, SC Rejects Plea Alleging Contempt Of Demolition Order By 3 States

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea alleging contempt of its order on demolition of properties by the authorities in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came up before a bench led by Justice B R Gavai and comprising justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan. The bench said it was not keen to open a Pandora box and let the affected parties come to the court. The bench said it will hear those parties who are actually affected by the demolition of properties.

The petitioner claimed that authorities in Haridwar, Jaipur, and Kanpur had demolished properties in contempt of the apex court's order. The petitioner said the court’s order had said that demolitions would not be carried out without its permission. However, this contention by the petitioner could not convince the judges on the bench.

The bench said it was not keen to entertain the plea filed by the petitioner who was not directly or indirectly related to the alleged act.

On October 1, the apex court reserved its decision on a batch of petitions seeking directions to the central and state governments to refrain from bulldozing the homes or shops of the accused in criminal proceedings as an extra-legal punitive measure. The apex court had said in its September 17 order, which barred demolitions till October 1 without its permission, that it would continue till it decides the matter.

The apex court had, however, clarified that its order would not be applicable to unauthorised structures on public roads, footpaths, railway lines or public places like water bodies etc.