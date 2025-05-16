ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Alleging Circulation Of Deepfake Videos Of Col Sofiya Qureshi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea alleging circulation of AI-generated deepfake videos of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The matter came up before a bench, comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, which agreed with the petitioner-in-person Narendra Kumar Goswami that it was a "serious issue" but said that similar issues are being dealt with by the Delhi High Court by a bench headed by the chief justice. The plea also sought setting up of a court-monitored expert panel for drafting a model law to deal with such online content.

"We are not saying that it was not a serious issue but the Delhi High Court has been hearing this issue for a couple of years. If we entertain this petition, the high court will stop hearing the pending matter and all its hard work over the years will go in vain. It will be appropriate if you approach the Delhi High Court," the bench said.