SC Refuses Plea Against Declaration Of ISIS As Terrorist Outfit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea against two government notifications declaring ISIS and associated ideological expressions as terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The apex court observed that religious terms used in the notification had to be interpreted in the context of the alleged terrorist activity, not scripture, saying "when the notification used the word ‘caliphate’, it was in relation to terrorist activity. So, it has to be read in that context".

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench said it is not keen to entertain a challenge to the February 2015 and June 2018 notifications issued under Section 35 of the UAPA. The petitioner claimed that he and his son were wrongfully arrested for supposed ISIS links.

The apex court was informed that the petitioner was arrested after filing the plea before the court, and his son had earlier been detained by the NIA on similar allegations.

The amicus curiae, assisting the court in the matter, contended that the two notifications violated the petitioner’s fundamental right under Article 25. The amicus emphasised that there was a misinterpretation of terms like “caliphate” and “jihad” and equating them with terrorism, which violates the petitioner's fundamental right of religion.

The bench observed that the grievances of the petitioner could be addressed only through appropriate proceedings before the competent criminal court. The amicus also pointed out that the petitioner had given substantial portions indicating what, according to the Quran, is the meaning of caliphate and jihad.

However, the bench did not agree with the contention of the amicus. The bench observed that religious terms used in the notification had to be interpreted in the context of the alleged terrorist activity, not scripture.

“When the notification used the word ‘caliphate’, it was in relation to terrorist activity. So, it has to be read in that context,” said the bench. It was pointed out before the bench that while unlawful associations are reviewed by a tribunal, no such mechanism exists to examine the validity of declaring an organisation as a terrorist outfit under Section 35.

The apex court made it clear that the option of seeking bail or other reliefs, before the appropriate criminal forum, was open to the petitioner. The apex court said it seems that instead of challenging the impugned notifications, the remedy for the petitioner and his son lies in approaching the appropriate forum. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by petitioner-in-person Saquib Abdul Hamid Nachan.