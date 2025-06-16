'Lowers Standing Of Indian Passports….': SC Refuses Anticipatory Bail To Alleged Dunki Agent

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant anticipatory bail to an accused for allegedly duping a man after promising to send him to the US through the "dunki route".

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyyan and Manmohan. The bench said the petitioner has been charged with a very serious offence, and such incidents lower the standing of Indian passports internationally.

"This is a very serious offence… Such incidents lower the standing of Indian passports internationally. They also adversely affect genuine people," said the bench, while declining to entertain the plea.

"Dunki route" or "donkey journey" refers to an illegal method of migration, usually used to enter countries like the United States or the United Kingdom. The process involves utilising human smugglers and navigating through various countries, often facing harsh and dangerous conditions, to bypass legal immigration processes.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Om Parkash, who hails from Haryana. The petitioner is facing prosecution under several serious charges, including cheating, criminal conspiracy, trafficking and intimidation. The bench observed that the petitioner not only duped the person but also made him travel to several countries bordering the United States in inhuman conditions to ensure that he entered the US illegally.

The petitioner moved the top court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order, which denied him the relief. According to the FIR, Prakash was an accomplice to the main accused, who was working as an agent and had assured the complainant that he would send him to the US through valid means on a payment of Rs 43 lakh.

The main accused sent the complainant to Dubai in September 2024, and from there to different countries, then to the forests of Panama, and then to Mexico. On February 1, 2025, the "agents" of the main accused made him cross the US border. The complainant was arrested by the US police, jailed and deported to India on February 16, 2025.