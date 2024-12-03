ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Horrible, Sewage-Filled Roads’: SC Refuses Agra Authority Plea Against Rs 2 Crore Fine By NGT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while looking at the pictures of sewage on Agra roads, said it is a “horrible” site and it was appalling that roads were taken over by the untreated sewage waste.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna decided to junk an appeal by the Agra Development Authority (ADA). The authority had moved before the top court challenging a Rs two crore fine imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), for failing to act against environmental damage caused by untreated sewage in the city. The authority was asked to nominate within three weeks a senior officer to ensure that tribunal’s direction was complied with.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar, remanded the matter back to the NGT and said it would be at liberty to pass any order as per law.

During the hearing, the authority’s counsel said the situation has been remedied. However, the bench remarked, “Look at the photographs. They are horrible and some of the roads are invisible and taken over by the untreated sewage waste”.