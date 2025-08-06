SC Reconstitutes Committee On Gender Sensitisation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reconstituted its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee. "In exercise of powers conferred by Clause 4(2) of the Gender Sensitisation and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Regulations, 2013 and all enabling provisions in this behalf, Chief Justice of India has been pleased to re-constitute the Supreme Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee," an office order said.

The 12-member committee is headed by Justice B V Nagarathna. The panel also comprises Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Registrar Sujata Singh and senior advocates Menaka Guruswamy, Liz Mathew, and Bansuri Swaraj besides advocate Nina Gupta.

Other members include advocate and representative of the Supreme Court Bar Association, as stipulated under Clause 4(2)(c), Soumyajit Pani, advocate-on-record Prabha Swam, Sushma Rawat (representative of the Supreme Court Bar Clerks Association), advocate Sakshi Banga and Kalpana Yadav, Gender and Human Rights Analyst, United Nations Population Fund.