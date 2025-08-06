Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Reconstitutes Committee On Gender Sensitisation

Justice B V Nagarathna will lead the 12-member committee.

SC Reconstitutes Committee On Gender Sensitisation
File photo of Supreme Court (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 6, 2025 at 8:40 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reconstituted its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee. "In exercise of powers conferred by Clause 4(2) of the Gender Sensitisation and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Regulations, 2013 and all enabling provisions in this behalf, Chief Justice of India has been pleased to re-constitute the Supreme Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee," an office order said.

The 12-member committee is headed by Justice B V Nagarathna. The panel also comprises Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Registrar Sujata Singh and senior advocates Menaka Guruswamy, Liz Mathew, and Bansuri Swaraj besides advocate Nina Gupta.

Other members include advocate and representative of the Supreme Court Bar Association, as stipulated under Clause 4(2)(c), Soumyajit Pani, advocate-on-record Prabha Swam, Sushma Rawat (representative of the Supreme Court Bar Clerks Association), advocate Sakshi Banga and Kalpana Yadav, Gender and Human Rights Analyst, United Nations Population Fund.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reconstituted its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee. "In exercise of powers conferred by Clause 4(2) of the Gender Sensitisation and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Regulations, 2013 and all enabling provisions in this behalf, Chief Justice of India has been pleased to re-constitute the Supreme Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee," an office order said.

The 12-member committee is headed by Justice B V Nagarathna. The panel also comprises Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Registrar Sujata Singh and senior advocates Menaka Guruswamy, Liz Mathew, and Bansuri Swaraj besides advocate Nina Gupta.

Other members include advocate and representative of the Supreme Court Bar Association, as stipulated under Clause 4(2)(c), Soumyajit Pani, advocate-on-record Prabha Swam, Sushma Rawat (representative of the Supreme Court Bar Clerks Association), advocate Sakshi Banga and Kalpana Yadav, Gender and Human Rights Analyst, United Nations Population Fund.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTGENDER SENSITISATIONSEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMENSC

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.