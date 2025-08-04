ETV Bharat / bharat

'If You're True Indian, You Wouldn't Say This' : SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over 'China Occupied Indian Territory' Claim

The apex court told Rahul Gandhi's counsel that the Congress leader should speak in Parliament rather than on social media.

Rahul Gandhi | File photo
Rahul Gandhi | File photo (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 11:40 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings in the trial court against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The apex court, however, rebuked Gandhi and told him to speak in Parliament rather than on social media. It also asked the Congress leader how he came to know that 2000 km of land was occupied by the Chinese.

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih was hearing the case. "How do you get to know that 2000 sq km was acquired by China? What is the credible material? If you are a true Indian, you wouldn't say this," the court asked Gandhi's counsel.

Justice Datta said, “You are Leader of Opposition; say things in Parliament, not on social media". The apex court issued a notice to the UP government and the complainant on Rahul Gandhi's plea against summons in the Army remark case.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings in the trial court against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The apex court, however, rebuked Gandhi and told him to speak in Parliament rather than on social media. It also asked the Congress leader how he came to know that 2000 km of land was occupied by the Chinese.

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih was hearing the case. "How do you get to know that 2000 sq km was acquired by China? What is the credible material? If you are a true Indian, you wouldn't say this," the court asked Gandhi's counsel.

Justice Datta said, “You are Leader of Opposition; say things in Parliament, not on social media". The apex court issued a notice to the UP government and the complainant on Rahul Gandhi's plea against summons in the Army remark case.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHISUPREME COURTCHINA OCCUPIED INDIAN TERRITORYINDIAN ARMYSC

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.