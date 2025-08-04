'If You're True Indian, You Wouldn't Say This' : SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over 'China Occupied Indian Territory' Claim

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings in the trial court against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The apex court, however, rebuked Gandhi and told him to speak in Parliament rather than on social media. It also asked the Congress leader how he came to know that 2000 km of land was occupied by the Chinese.

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih was hearing the case. "How do you get to know that 2000 sq km was acquired by China? What is the credible material? If you are a true Indian, you wouldn't say this," the court asked Gandhi's counsel.

Justice Datta said, “You are Leader of Opposition; say things in Parliament, not on social media". The apex court issued a notice to the UP government and the complainant on Rahul Gandhi's plea against summons in the Army remark case.