Supreme Court Gets Full Strength With 2 New Judges; Justices Kotiswar Singh, Mahadevan Sworn In

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday administered oath to Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice R. Mahadevan, as judges of the apex court. With two new judges, the apex court will function at its full strength of 34 judges’.

On July 11, the apex court’s collegium, headed by CJI, had recommended the appointment of two judges to the central government. On July 16, the central government notified the appointment of justices N Kotiswar Singh, chief justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, and Justice R Mahadevan, acting chief justice of Madras High Court, as judges of the apex court.

Two vacancies were created in the Supreme Court after the retirement of two judges. The first vacancy was created by the retirement of Justice Aniruddha Bose on 10 April 2024 and the second by the retirement of Justice A S Bopanna on 19 May 2024.

Justice Singh originally hails from Manipur and he will be the first from the state to become a judge in the top court. The collegium had said that he has an impeccable record, both in judicial capacity and in terms of the work which has been rendered by him on the administrative side. The collegium said Justice R Mahadevan is a senior judge of the high court and he is eminently suitable for appointment as a judge of the top court.

The collegium said they are suitable and fit for being appointed as judges of the Supreme Court. The collegium also comprises justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy.