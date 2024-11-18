ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Monitor Stubble Burning Through Korean Satellites, Involve ISRO; Retain GRAP-4 Until Further Orders

New Delhi: A woman wraps her child in a shawl as weather turns cold with air quality remaining in 'severe' category due to smog, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As Delhi continues to choke on severe air pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday said the implementation of GRAP 4 restrictions will continue even if AQI level drops below 450 and asked the Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to enforce these anti-air pollution restrictions. The apex court reiterated that it is the constitutional obligation of central and state governments to ensure citizens live in pollution free atmosphere, and criticised the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for adopting a "completely wrong approach", as it decided to wait for improvement in AQI levels, which delayed the implementation of stage 3 and stage 4 of Graded Response Action PIan(GRAP).

"The commission cannot wait for improvement of AQI," the court said.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said: "It is the constitutional obligation of central and state governments to ensure citizens live in a pollution free atmosphere, all possible actions should be taken at the level of governments to ensure that the AQI is brought down".

Online Schools in NCR, neighbourhood

A counsel informed the bench that students of grade 10 and 12 are still attending physical classes unlike other students and schools are also open in Noida, while requesting the court to stop the physical classes.

The bench said that all states, in the neighbourhood of the capital, will take immediate call on stopping physical classes of all classes up to grade 12.

Court raps CAQM for delaying GRAP implementation

The bench said that on November 13, the AQI crossed 401 and instead of the directing implementation of stage 3 of GRAP, the CAQM directed that stage 3 should be implemented from November 14. "Same is the case with the implementation of stage 4 (GRAP), the order passed on November 17 records that the AQI crossed 450 at 6 PM, but still the direction was issued to implement stage 4 from today morning," the bench noted.

It said that the approach adopted by the sub-committee of the CAQM is contrary to the observation made by the apex court in the November 2018 order. "The direction was to EPCA (predecessor of the commission) to take preventive steps under GRAP, without strict adherence to pollution stages," Oka recalled.

'Wrong approach'

He added that the approach adopted by the commission is that it decided to wait for improvement of AQI, therefore stage 3 and stage 4 was GRAP delayed, and added, "this is completely a wrong approach". "Even in anticipation of AQI crossing the threshold limit it is the duty of commission to start immediate implementation of grade 3 or grade 4 as the case may be. The commission cannot wait for improvement of AQI," the bench said.

Direction to NCR-states