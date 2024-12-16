ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Raises Concern On Substance Abuse, Suggests Rehabilitation Of Affected Youth Instead Of Demonising Them

The SC made the observation when pronouncing judgment on a bail plea in a case involving 500 kilograms of heroin smuggled from Pakistan to India.

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over the illicit drug trade and substance abuse in the country and said there was a need to rehabilitate the youngsters affected instead of demonising them.
Supreme Court of India (File)
By PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over the illicit drug trade and substance abuse in the country and said there was a need to rehabilitate the youngsters affected instead of demonising them.

A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice N Kotiswar Singh said drug abuse should not be considered a taboo but an open discussion was required to tackle the issue.

"We note our disquiet regarding substance abuse in India. Profits are being used to support terrorism and leading to violence. Academic pressure and family disturbances are also leading to the same, which is leading to long-term social and economic instability. Peer pressure, stress from academics and easy availability of drugs is a trigger and adolescents are also using it as emotional escapism," the bench said.

"The youth must not follow those who resort to drug abuse and victims of substance abuse are not only limited to the downtrodden but cuts across economic barriers. We need not demonise the ones who have resorted to it but rehabilitate the individuals and make them constructive citizens," it added.

The observation came while the bench was pronouncing a judgment on a bail plea filed by a man accused in a case involving 500 kilograms of heroin being smuggled from Pakistan to India.

TAGGED:

DRUG SMUGGLINGSUPREME COURTSC ON DRUG ADDICTIONSUBSTANCE ABUSE IN INDIA

