‘Not tenable': SC Quashes Preventive Detention Of Law Student Under NSA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered the release of a law student from Madhya Pradesh who had been under preventive detention for nearly a year under the National Security Act, 1980 (NSA).

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Vinod Chandran. "Looking into the facts and circumstances of the case, we direct that the appellant, who is presently lodged in the Central Jail at Bhopal, shall be released forthwith from custody, if not required in any other criminal case", said the bench, in an order on June 27.

The bench noted that the first detention order was issued on July 11, 2024, and the appellant has been taken into preventive detention under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980. Section 3(2) empowers the central and state governments to order preventive detention of a person acting in any way that threatens the security of the state, disturbs public order, or affects the supply of essential goods and services to the community.

"However, we are of the view that the reasons for which he has been taken into preventive detention does not satisfy the requirement of Sub-Section (2) of Section 3 of the National Security Act, 1980. Preventive detention of the appellant, therefore, becomes wholly untenable", said the bench.

The bench said the preventive detention has also become untenable for other grounds as well, such as representation of the appellant being decided by the district collector himself, without forwarding it to the state government.

"And also, not taken into account the factum of appellant’s detention in other criminal cases and as to why he was required to be taken into preventive detention, in spite of being detained in a regular criminal proceeding", noted the top court.

The bench said from the materials on record shows that 9 criminal antecedents, including the present criminal case, have been cited against the appellant to justify the preventive detention under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980.

The counsel for the appellant has submitted that out of the previous eight cases, the appellant has been acquitted in five cases, and in one case, he has been convicted, but the sentence is only the imposition of a fine. The bench was informed that the remaining two cases are presently pending, in which he is on bail.

The bench noted that the law student was taken into preventive detention vide order dated July 11, 2024, passed by the district magistrate, Betul, Madhya Pradesh. It was argued before the apex court that this detention order has been extended on four occasions, and as per the last extension order, the appellant’s preventive detention is up to July 12, 2025.

The petitioner was booked following an alleged altercation in June last year at the university campus in Betul. The state government, in its counter-affidavit, cited nine criminal antecedents, including the present case, to justify the detention under Section 3(2) of the NSA.

Earlier, the High Court had earlier dismissed the habeas corpus petition filed by the petitioner's father. The High Court had observed that the petitioner was a habitual offender whose presence posed a threat to public peace.