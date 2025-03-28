Provocative Song: SC Quashes FIR Lodged By Gujarat Police Against Cong MP Imran Pratapgarhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR lodged by Gujarat police against Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi for posting a video with a poem in the background, saying “no offence was attracted” and police must understand the meaning of written or spoken words before registering a case in such matters.

The apex court said according to the Constitution, reasonable restriction can be imposed on the freedom of right to speech and expression and stressed that reasonable restriction should not become unreasonable to trample on the rights of citizens.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Abhay Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench said when allegations are based on words written or uttered, to decide whether the information makes a cognisable offence, the police officer must read the contents.

The bench said free expression of thoughts and views by individuals or groups of individuals is an integral part of healthy and civilized society and without freedom of expression of thoughts and views, it is impossible to lead a dignified life.

The bench said that in a healthy democracy, views, opinions, or thoughts of individuals or groups of individuals must be countered by expressing another point of view. “The right of a person to express views must be respected and protected. Literature including, drama, poetry, stage show, satire, make the life of human beings more meaningful…”, said Justice Oka, while pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said courts are duty-bound to uphold the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution. Although sometimes judges may not like spoken or written words, it is our duty to uphold the fundamental rights under Article 19 (1) (a).

“We have also added Article 19 (2) which speaks of reasonable restrictions. Must remain reasonable and it cannot be fanciful or oppressive. It cannot overshadow Article 19 (1)...”, said the bench.

The bench said liberty of thought and expression is one of the ideals of our Constitution and police officers are also bound by the Constitution. Justice Oka said when an offence punishable under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is alleged the effect of spoken or written words would have to be considered based on reasonable, strong-minded, and courageous individuals and not on standards of people with weak minds.

“The effect of spoken or written words cannot be judged on the basis of the standards of people who always have a sense of insecurity or those who always perceive criticism as a threat to their power or position…”, said Justice Oka.

The bench held no offence was made out in the case related to poem "Ae khoon ke pyase baat suno..." posted by the MP on social media on his visit to the state. On March 3, the Supreme Court said the police should have understood freedom of speech and expression "at least now" after 75 years of the Constitution.

The apex court had stressed preserving the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution. The apex court reserved its verdict on a plea of Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi to quash an FIR against him for allegedly sharing a provocative song. On January 3, an FIR was lodged against Pratapgarhi, for the alleged provocative song during a mass marriage function he attended in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

The bench had said when it comes to the freedom of speech and expression, it has to be preserved and some sensitivity has to be shown by the police before lodging an FIR. The bench said it was "ultimately a poem" and, in fact, promoted non-violence, and pointed out that there seems to be some issue with its translation.

“They must at least read and understand (the article of the Constitution). Seventy-five years after the Constitution, the freedom of speech and expression has to be at least now understood by the police”, said Justice Oka.

The bench said the poem is not against any religion and it indirectly says even if somebody indulges in violence, “we will not indulge in violence. That is the message which the poem gives. It is not against any particular community”.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat police, said the poem was "sadak chhap" (pedestrian) in nature and couldn't be attributed to renowned poet and author like Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Mehta said it was the video message (of the MP) which created the trouble.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Pratapgarhi, said it was his team, not the politician who shared the video message. Mehta said the MP would be held accountable even if his team uploaded the video message on his social media account.