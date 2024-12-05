ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Quashes Defamation Proceedings Against Union Minister L Murugan

New Delhi: In a relief to Union minister L Murugan, the Supreme Court on Thursday decided to quash the criminal defamation proceedings against him. The proceedings were initiated on a complaint filed by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust for his alleged defamatory statements at a press conference in December 2020. Murugan is the Union minister of state for information and broadcasting.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. Murugan’s counsel contended before the bench that he never intended either to defame the trust or cause any harm or injury to its reputation. The bench recorded that the lawyer, representing the trust, submitted that since Murugan has clarified that he had no intention to defame or cause harm to the trust, then they do not intend to continue with the prosecution.

The apex court set aside the September 5, 2023 order of the Madras High Court which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings. “In that view of the matter, the impugned order as well as the criminal proceedings are quashed and set aside,” said the bench. The apex court passed the order on a plea filed by Murugan assailing the high court verdict.

On Tuesday, the apex court observed that one should be ready to receive all sorts of unwarranted and unnecessary compliments after entering politics, while hearing union minister L Murugan's plea.

The bench asked the counsel, representing the trust, "Are you willing to make a statement that you had no intention to defame?" The counsel submitted that persons holding office had to be responsible.