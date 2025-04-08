ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Quashed HC Direction For CBI Probe Into Creation Of Supernumerary Posts By WB Cabinet

On April 3, Apex court upheld Calcutta HC order that invalidated 2016 appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff by West Bengal School Service Commission.

File - Supreme Court
File - Supreme Court (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside part of the Calcutta High Court judgment, which ordered a CBI probe into the West Bengal cabinet's decision to create supernumerary posts in state-run and aided schools.

The apex court on April 3, upheld the Calcutta High Court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016 in the state-run and state-aided schools.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar made it clear the CBI probe as directed by the Calcutta High Court into other aspects related to the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in West Bengal's state-run and aided schools would continue.

A "supernumerary post" refers to a temporary position created to accommodate an employee who is entitled to a regular post which is unavailable currently available.

The apex court said the Constitution expressly bars courts from inquiring into cabinet decisions and advice tendered to President/Governor. The bench said the direction of the high court is quashed and set aside.

Today, the West Bengal government was represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, and advocate Kunal Mimani. On April 3, the apex court had invalidated the appointment of over 25,000, teachers’ and staffers’, while terming the entire selection process vitiated and tainted.

“In our opinion, this is a case wherein the entire selection process has been vitiated and tainted beyond resolution. Manipulations and frauds on a large scale, coupled with the attempted cover-up, have dented the selection process beyond repair and partial redemption. The credibility and legitimacy of the selection are denuded”, said the apex court in its judgment on April 3.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside part of the Calcutta High Court judgment, which ordered a CBI probe into the West Bengal cabinet's decision to create supernumerary posts in state-run and aided schools.

The apex court on April 3, upheld the Calcutta High Court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016 in the state-run and state-aided schools.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar made it clear the CBI probe as directed by the Calcutta High Court into other aspects related to the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in West Bengal's state-run and aided schools would continue.

A "supernumerary post" refers to a temporary position created to accommodate an employee who is entitled to a regular post which is unavailable currently available.

The apex court said the Constitution expressly bars courts from inquiring into cabinet decisions and advice tendered to President/Governor. The bench said the direction of the high court is quashed and set aside.

Today, the West Bengal government was represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, and advocate Kunal Mimani. On April 3, the apex court had invalidated the appointment of over 25,000, teachers’ and staffers’, while terming the entire selection process vitiated and tainted.

“In our opinion, this is a case wherein the entire selection process has been vitiated and tainted beyond resolution. Manipulations and frauds on a large scale, coupled with the attempted cover-up, have dented the selection process beyond repair and partial redemption. The credibility and legitimacy of the selection are denuded”, said the apex court in its judgment on April 3.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CREATION OF SUPERNUMERARY POSTSWB CABINETSUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.