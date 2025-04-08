SC Quashed HC Direction For CBI Probe Into Creation Of Supernumerary Posts By WB Cabinet

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside part of the Calcutta High Court judgment, which ordered a CBI probe into the West Bengal cabinet's decision to create supernumerary posts in state-run and aided schools.
The apex court on April 3, upheld the Calcutta High Court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016 in the state-run and state-aided schools.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar made it clear the CBI probe as directed by the Calcutta High Court into other aspects related to the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in West Bengal's state-run and aided schools would continue.
A "supernumerary post" refers to a temporary position created to accommodate an employee who is entitled to a regular post which is unavailable currently available.
The apex court said the Constitution expressly bars courts from inquiring into cabinet decisions and advice tendered to President/Governor. The bench said the direction of the high court is quashed and set aside.
Today, the West Bengal government was represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, and advocate Kunal Mimani. On April 3, the apex court had invalidated the appointment of over 25,000, teachers’ and staffers’, while terming the entire selection process vitiated and tainted.
“In our opinion, this is a case wherein the entire selection process has been vitiated and tainted beyond resolution. Manipulations and frauds on a large scale, coupled with the attempted cover-up, have dented the selection process beyond repair and partial redemption. The credibility and legitimacy of the selection are denuded”, said the apex court in its judgment on April 3.