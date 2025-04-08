ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Quashed HC Direction For CBI Probe Into Creation Of Supernumerary Posts By WB Cabinet

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside part of the Calcutta High Court judgment, which ordered a CBI probe into the West Bengal cabinet's decision to create supernumerary posts in state-run and aided schools.

The apex court on April 3, upheld the Calcutta High Court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016 in the state-run and state-aided schools.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar made it clear the CBI probe as directed by the Calcutta High Court into other aspects related to the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in West Bengal's state-run and aided schools would continue.

A "supernumerary post" refers to a temporary position created to accommodate an employee who is entitled to a regular post which is unavailable currently available.