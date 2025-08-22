ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Puts On Hold SIT Probe Against Congress MLA Arif Masood In Fake Documents Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold a direction passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court for registration of an FIR and constitution of the special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations against Congress MLA from Bhopal Madhya constituency Arif Masood, who is accused of running a college based on forged documents.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Indira Priyadarshini College challenging the high court order.

The plea was filed against the high court order through Sumeer Sodhi, advocate and senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha appeared for the college.

During the hearing, Sibal said colleges should be allowed to run.

The bench decided to issue notice and granted a stay on all further proceedings in view of the directions passed in paragraph 13 of the impugned judgment.

The bench also orally clarified that para 12 of the impugned order, which allowed the college to continue functioning and stayed its de-affiliation, would remain as it is.

During the hearing, the bench minced no words in criticising the high court order. “This is not permitted to the high court,” said Justice Maheshwari, adding, “somewhere we have to stop... we are seeing so many orders every day, it is not permitted."