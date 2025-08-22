Supreme Court Puts On Hold SIT Probe Against Congress MLA Arif Masood In Fake Documents Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold a direction passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court for registration of an FIR and constitution of the special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations against Congress MLA from Bhopal Madhya constituency Arif Masood, who is accused of running a college based on forged documents.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Indira Priyadarshini College challenging the high court order.
The plea was filed against the high court order through Sumeer Sodhi, advocate and senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha appeared for the college.
During the hearing, Sibal said colleges should be allowed to run.
The bench decided to issue notice and granted a stay on all further proceedings in view of the directions passed in paragraph 13 of the impugned judgment.
The bench also orally clarified that para 12 of the impugned order, which allowed the college to continue functioning and stayed its de-affiliation, would remain as it is.
During the hearing, the bench minced no words in criticising the high court order. “This is not permitted to the high court,” said Justice Maheshwari, adding, “somewhere we have to stop... we are seeing so many orders every day, it is not permitted."
Justice Maheswari said, “de-affiliation order... how the finding of fraud can be recorded merely because the collector has sent a letter that record cannot be found… somewhere it has to stop."
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said an FIR was registered pursuant to the order of the high court.
However, Justice Maheshwari said the court is saying that further proceedings should be stayed. Raju said the FIR has to be tested on the ground of whether a cognizable offence is made out or not, and even if the order is bad, the FIR can withstand.
“Let us understand Mr Raju, if the high courts start doing like this in Article 226, in every case, you must be ready, your officers must be ready for that,” said the bench.
The bench said, “Issue notice returnable in six weeks. In the meantime, the further action pursuant to the direction issued in paragraph 13 ( of the high court order) shall remain stayed."
When a petition was filed by a college before the high court of Madhya Pradesh challenging an order passed by the state government de-affiliating the recognition given to the college, the high court granted an interim order in favour of the petitioner college.
The court directed that an FIR should be registered against the secretary of the petitioner college, who happens to be a sitting MLA, Arif Masood. Further, the high court had also directed that a special investigating team be constituted in the state.