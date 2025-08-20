SC Puts On Hold Proceedings Against TN Minister In Disproportionate Assets Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has put on hold the proceedings before a special court against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister I Periyasamy and his family members in a Rs 2.1 crore disproportionate assets case. Periyasamy holds the portfolios for rural development, panchayats, and panchayat unions in the incumbent DMK government.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih. "There shall be a stay of proceedings pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption Act Cases, Dindigul," the bench said.

The apex court on August 18 also issued notice in the matter. The DMK leader had moved the apex court against an order passed by the Madras High Court on April 28. The high court had directed the special court to frame charges against him and his family members. The apex court passed the order on Periyasamy's appeal.

Periyasamy was alleged to have amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore in his name and in the names of his wife P Suseela, and sons, P Sentilkumar and P Prabhu, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was a minister between 2006 and 2010.

The high court passed the order on pleas filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), challenging an order discharging Periyasamy and his family members from the case.

The high court, however, rejected that order and directed the special court to conduct a day-to-day trial and complete it within six months. In 2018, the DVAC challenged their discharge and filed the appeals before the high court.