ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Puts On Hold Madras HC Order On Toll Collection On Madurai-Tuticorin Highway

The apex court passed the direction while hearing an appeal filed by the NHAI against the high court's June 3 order.

Supreme Court Puts On Hold Madras HC Order On Toll Collection On Madurai-Tuticorin Highway
Supreme Court. (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order restraining the National Highways Authority of India from collecting toll on the Madurai-Tuticorin national highway. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan. Additional solicitor general N Venkataraman, representing the NHAI, sought a stay on the order passed by the Madras High Court.

Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the petitioner, opposed the plea. Wilson called toll collection "daylight robbery". The bench issued a notice to V Balakrishnan, a retired Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation assistant executive engineer from Tuticorin district.

The Madras High Court had passed the order on a plea by Balakrishnan. The apex court passed the direction while hearing an appeal filed by the NHAI against the high court's June 3 order. The high court had restrained NHAI from collecting tolls while observing that the stretch hadn't been properly maintained aside from the saplings not being planted on both sides of the road.

Balakrishnan had filed a PIL in the high court claiming that the contract for the Madurai-Tuticorin highway was awarded in 2006 and the stretch was made operational in 2011. He had argued that the contractor was supposed to plant saplings on both sides and on the centre median but it was done only partially.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order restraining the National Highways Authority of India from collecting toll on the Madurai-Tuticorin national highway. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan. Additional solicitor general N Venkataraman, representing the NHAI, sought a stay on the order passed by the Madras High Court.

Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the petitioner, opposed the plea. Wilson called toll collection "daylight robbery". The bench issued a notice to V Balakrishnan, a retired Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation assistant executive engineer from Tuticorin district.

The Madras High Court had passed the order on a plea by Balakrishnan. The apex court passed the direction while hearing an appeal filed by the NHAI against the high court's June 3 order. The high court had restrained NHAI from collecting tolls while observing that the stretch hadn't been properly maintained aside from the saplings not being planted on both sides of the road.

Balakrishnan had filed a PIL in the high court claiming that the contract for the Madurai-Tuticorin highway was awarded in 2006 and the stretch was made operational in 2011. He had argued that the contractor was supposed to plant saplings on both sides and on the centre median but it was done only partially.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTSC ON HC TOLL COLLECTION ORDER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.