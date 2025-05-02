'Authorities Should Verify The Documents': SC Protects Family Facing Deportation To Pakistan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to verify the claims by a man that he and his family members, who were issued deportation notices after the Pahalgam terror attack, that they were actually Indian nationals having passports issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N K Singh. The bench directed authorities to verify the documents that may be brought to their notice. The bench said that in the peculiar facts, authorities may not take coercive action till appropriate decision is taken. "Let an appropriate decision be taken at the earliest, though we are not stating any timeline…”, said the bench.

The bench made it clear that the petitioners’ can move before Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, if they are dissatisfied by the final decision of the authorities. The bench also remarked that this should not be treated as a precedent.

Ahmed Tariq Butt, in a plea filed through advocate Nand Kishore, said that he and the other five members of his family received a notice on April 25, 2025 from the Foreign Registration Office in Srinagar. "That in the said individual notices, the FRO has illegally and baselessly claimed that the petitioner No. 1 and his family members have entered India in the year 1997 and there was an obligation to leave India on expiration of their visa on the premise that they are Pakistani nationals," said the plea. The petitioner family lives in Srinagar.

The plea contended that the petitioner's father, mother, sister, and his younger brother were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on April 29, at around 9 PM illegally, and they were taken to the India-Pakistan Border on April 30, 2025, at around 12.20 PM and are at present being forced to leave India from the border.

The petitioner said deportation is imminent even though they are Indian nationals. “That the Petitioner No. 1 is an Indian National holding valid Indian passport and Adhaar card. That the family of the Petitioner No. 1 consists of his father Sri. Tariq Mushkoor Butt, his mother Nusrat Butt, his elder sister Smt. Aisha Tariq, his younger brother Sri. Abubakar Tarik Butt and another younger brother Sri. Umar Tariq Butt," said the plea.

According to the plea, the family of the petitioner were residents of Mirpur till the year 1997, and his father moved to the city of Srinagar in 1997.

“That the other family members including the Petitioner No. 1 moved to the city of Srinagar from Mirpur in the year 2000. That the Petitioner No. 1 and his family are all Indian nationals and have Indian passports issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and are Indian citizens. That the Petitioner No. 1 and his siblings all got educated in a private school in Srinagar," it contended.

The petitioner moved the apex court seeking release of his family members from the custody of Foreign Registration Office, Srinagar, and also sought quashing of the deportation notices issued to his family. The petitioner did his MBA from IIM Kerala.